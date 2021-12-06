Ciryl Gane breaks down the matchup against Francis Ngannou

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is ready to return and he’s got his sights set on two of the biggest names in the heavyweight division. On Monday, Miocic was a guest on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting, and spoke about his time off since losing his heavyweight title back in March of this year. Back at UFC 260 in March, Stipe Miocic dropped his title to the current heavyweight title Francis Ngannou, who evened the series between them at one fight each in their two meetings. While Ngannou is set to defend his title for the first time at UFC 270 in January against Ciryl Gane, Miocic would like to get his chance at a trilogy fight with the champion, but he does have another name in mind.

UFC ・ 15 DAYS AGO