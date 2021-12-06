ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Should the Reds trade three-time All-Star Mike Moustakas?

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tes8Z_0dFLhdZe00
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After coming up short in this year’s Wild Card race, the Reds’ offseason has mostly continued along sour lines for the team’s fans. On the first day of the offseason, Tucker Barnhart was sent packing to Detroit. Shortly after that, GM Nick Krall said that the club “must align our payroll to our resources,” seemingly forecasting a gloomy winter of budget cuts in Cincinnati. That was followed by Nick Castellanos opting out of his contract and rejecting a qualifying offer. Then, Wade Miley was claimed on waivers by the division-rival Cubs, despite Miley having a $10M club option for 2022 — an eminently reasonable salary for a pitcher who was worth 2.9 fWAR (per FanGraphs) or 5.6 bWAR (according to Baseball Reference).

In the four weeks since that time, all of the rumors surrounding the club have been about other teams circling their rotation like vultures, trying to acquire Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray or Tyler Mahle. It’s fairly logical that teams would come calling for those three talented arms, as they all come with two years of inexpensive control and pitching is simply always in demand. However, if you’re the Reds and you want to shave money off your payroll, a preferable option might be someone whose name hasn’t come up in trade rumors at all: Mike Moustakas.

“Moose” has two years remaining on the four-year, $64M deal he signed two years ago, then the largest free-agent signing in Reds franchise history. (That mark was tied the following month with the deal for Castellanos.) Moustakas will make $16M in 2022, $18M in 2023 and then Cincinnati holds a $20M club option for 2024 that comes with a $4M buyout.

That $16M salary for 2022 makes him the second-highest paid player on team, trailing only Joey Votto. Moving that contract could therefore save about as much money as moving two of their three in-demand starters, given that Gray will be making $10.7 million this year, and Castillo and Mahle are projected to earn arbitration salaries of $7.6M and $5.6M, respectively. It also makes sense to move Moustakas given that his incumbent position of second base has been taken over by Jonathan India, who had a breakout season in 2021, earning himself the NL Rookie of the Year award in the process.

The trouble for Cincy is that trading Moustakas now would be selling low, as he just had an injury-ravaged campaign that was his worst in years, maybe the worst of his career. The infielder made multiple trips to the injured list due to issues with his heel, resulting in 62 games and 206 plate appearances. Even when he could take the field, Moustakas didn’t look like his old self. From 2015 to 2020, Moustakas hit .262/.326/.490, which amounts to a wRC+ of 113 and 12.5 fWAR. In 2021, he slashed a meager .208/.282/.372, producing a wRC+ of 70 and negative 0.4 fWAR — both career worsts.

Trading players when their value is low is generally unwise strategy, but for a Reds team on a limited budget, it might be the least-bad option they have. On paper, they currently have a platoon at third base, with Moustakas sharing time with Eugenio Suarez. However, Suarez is also coming off a down season and doesn’t have injuries to blame for it (although he could blame the team’s ill-advised attempts to turn him into a shortstop at the age of 29). Suarez has three years and $35M left on his deal, with a salary of $11.3M in 2022. That means the club currently has over $27M dedicated to third base, between Suarez and Moustakas. For a club looking to cut costs, that seems even less wise than trading low on one of them.

Despite coming off a terrible campaign, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that another club could see the reasons for optimism. At 33, Moustakas is not too old to return to his previous form, as evidenced by his teammate Votto, who just had a tremendous year in his age-37 season. If he can return to health, he could be seen as an intriguing buy-low candidate. However, would a team give up anything of value for Moustakas while Kyle Seager is just sitting there on the open market?

Seager is less than a year older than Moustakas, has never had serious injury issues, and MLBTR predicts Seager for a deal in the range of two years and $24M. Brad Miller, Josh Harrison or Jonathan Villar represent even less-expensive third base options on the open market. Win-now teams would also presumably be more interested in a trade candidate like Matt Chapman, assuming Oakland follows through on their planned selloff.

That means the Reds would almost certainly have to sweeten the pot of any Moose-based deal, perhaps including prospects. For a recent example, the Brewers recently traded Jackie Bradley Jr., who was also coming off arguably the worst season of his career. They had to include a pair of prospects, but still got a useful player out of the deal in the form of Hunter Renfroe.

The Reds’ front office seems to be stuck between a rock and a hard place, as while they weren’t good enough in 2021 and need to improve, they haven’t been given enough money from ownership to do so. On the other hand, Cincinnati also has too much young talent to go into a full rebuild, with India, Tyler Stephenson, Vladimir Gutierrez, Lucas Sims, Jose Barrero, Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo forming a nice core of cheap and controllable players, alongside veterans like Votto, Suarez, Jesse Winker, and the rotation trio of Castillo, Gray and Mahle. Finding a version of the Renfroe trade could be their best path to supplementing a talented roster, instead of subtracting from it by trading one of their starting pitchers.

Perhaps a team like the Nationals would be interested in Moustakas and a couple of prospects? After all, they’ve just undergone a big selloff and seem unlikely to be aggressive in returning to contention in the short term. After running payrolls near $200M in many recent years, the Nats are only projected at $118M for 2022, according to Jason Martinez of Roster Resource. They could easily take on the $16M owed to Moose and have him off the books by their last year of control over Juan Soto in 2024. Moustakas would also give Washington a fallback option in the event Carter Kieboom continues with his struggles at the MLB level.

The Diamondbacks have a tall hill to climb in order to return to being competitive, as they are staring up at the Dodgers, Giants and Padres. They only have about $85M on the books for 2022, per Martinez, but have had payrolls in the range of $130M in recent years, per Cot’s Baseball Contracts. They currently have Josh Rojas penciled in at third base, but he’s actually played at second more often so far. If the long-rumored Ketel Marte trade ever comes to fruition, Rojas could take over at second with Moose at third.

The Rockies are interested in adding a third baseman, as evidenced by their rumored interest in Kris Bryant. But if Bryant goes elsewhere, why not take on Moustakas and hope that he can use the Colorado air to get back into a groove at the plate? As notable as Moustakas’ salary is, his $16M figure is certainly lower than what Bryant will earn in free agency.

And let’s not discount the possibility of a competitive team believing enough in a Moustakas bounce back to look for this kind of a deal. After all, the Red Sox just made it at far as the ALCS in 2021, but they’re now taking on extra prospects and crossing their fingers in the hope of Bradley rebounding from a brutal offensive year. Bradley comes with a higher floor than Moustakas because of his excellent glovework, but still, the logic is similar. Buy low on a big leaguer and make a wish, while filling out your team’s prospect pipeline. Even if the Reds can’t get themselves an exciting return on a deal like this, the real return would be hanging onto Castillo, Gray and Mahle for another couple of runs at the NL Central while the Pirates and Cubs are retooling.

Comments / 1

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs sign one-time All-Star C Yan Gomes

Catcher Yan Gomes has agreed to a two-year, $13M deal to join the Chicago Cubs, pending a physical. The contract contains a $6M option for a third year, as well as $1M in performance bonuses available each year based on games started. Gomes is a client of Jet Sports Management.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Veteran outfielder Clint Frazier, Cubs agree to one-year deal

The Cubs have reached an agreement with free-agent corner outfielder Clint Frazier on a one-year contract, reports Jesse Rogers of ESPN (Twitter link). Frazier remains controllable via the arbitration process through 2025 (barring changes to the service-time structure in the upcoming collective bargaining agreement), so this could prove to be a multi-year pickup for Chicago if he turns things around offensively.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Three-time All-Star reliever Wade Davis announces retirement

Three-time All-Star and 2015 World Series champion Wade Davis announced his retirement after a 13-year MLB career Wednesday (via a tweet from the Royals). Davis, 36, began his pro career as a third-round pick by the Rays back in 2004. He ranked not only among Tampa Bay’s top prospects, but among the best farmhands in all of baseball from 2007-10 while developing as a rotation hopeful in a perennially strong Tampa Bay system.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers eyeing another former Cy Young candidate?

After coming up short in this year’s playoffs, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be going back to their fundamentals: acquiring another big name. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported this week that the Dodgers are interested in former Cy Young candidate Sonny Gray, having engaged in trade talks with the Cincinnati Reds. Fellow Reds starter Luis Castillo was also included in those discussions, Nightengale adds.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could make surprise decision at first base, ignoring Olson/Rizzo sweepstakes

The New York Yankees have been heavily connected to Oakland Athletics star first baseman Matt Olson, but that doesn’t guarantee general manager Brian Cashman will strike a deal. Of course, acquiring Olson would be a luxury, given he is coming off a season where he recorded a .271 average with 39 homers and 111 RBIs. He earned his first All-Star appearance in 2021, and given his lefty bat at Yankee Stadium, he could crack 40 homers for the first time in his career wearing pinstripes.
MLB
FanSided

Pirates sign former Cubs pitcher to boost starting rotation

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed former division rival Jose Quintana in free agency in the exact sort of low-risk move they were built for. Quintana hasn’t exactly put up All-Star numbers of late, as his last season with a sub-4 ERA was 2017. Still, beggars can’t be choosers, and the Pirates finished last place in the NL Central for a reason.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Sonny Gray
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Mike Moustakas
Person
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Person
Josh Harrison
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers projected to sign veteran outfielder

We know the Detroit Tigers are interested in signing a shortstop and a couple of veteran starting pitchers but Al Avila has also said the team could have their eye on a veteran outfielder. In a piece recently published on CBSSports.com, R.J. Anderson predicts where he believes the top 20...
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Braves Report: Here is the “issue” between the Braves and Freddie Freeman

According to Jon Heyman, the Braves and Freddie Freeman are still expected to get a deal done, but there remains a point of contention:. This is a bit puzzling, I don’t think Freeman’s play-style and position will cause any steep decline in his play. We’ve seen players like Joey Votto perform at a high level at 38 years old, and I think Freeman will stave off decline more effectively. Freeman doesn’t have to have the home run going to be in a groove — he can spray the ball to all parts of the park and get on base at a high level, as can Joey Votto. I’m even comfortable with seven years for Freeman.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees release slugging 1st baseman, who’s headed to Japan

The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler reports the “Yankees released 1B Chris Gittens, per their transaction page. My understanding is that Gittens intends to play in Japan.”. The 27-year-old Gittens made his MLB debut in 2021, playing in 16 games for the New York Yankees. Gittens struggled at the plate, going 4-for-36 with one home run and five RBI.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees bring back three controversial players, avoiding arbitration

The New York Yankees had a few difficult decisions to make this off-season, with multiple players headed toward arbitration. Instead of carrying their contract negotiations into the new year, general manager Brian Cashman tendered three players, retaining a bit of depth after allowing Clint Frazier, Tyler Wade, and Rougned Odor to walk this off-season.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Boston Red Sox#Gm#Cubs#Baseball Reference
The Spun

Carlos Correa Makes Official Decision On Qualifying Offer

Carlos Correa has made an official decision on his qualifying offer from the Houston Astros. Correa has declined the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer, according to Jon Heyman. His days in Houston are over. The 27-year-old star is now the top free agent in baseball and is bound to receive...
MLB
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
The Staten Island Advance

‘Let him be someone else’s problem’ -- Mets fans react after star pitcher blasts team’s front office

Marcus Stroman is no stranger to making noise on social media and he’s making the rounds on Twitter once more. The star free agent pitcher, who has spent parts of the past three years with the Mets (opted out in 2020), is making noise on the bird app (again). Stroman pitched to a 3.02 era over 179 innings in Queens last season and is expected to fetch a contract in the realm of $100M -- but it sounds like that contract won’t come from his previous employer.
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox fans won't love who Kyle Schwarber spent time with Thursday

The courtship of Kyle Schwarber continues in earnest. Schwarber recently declined his mutual option with the Boston Red Sox to become an unrestricted free agent, and several teams reportedly are interested in the veteran slugger. That includes the Red Sox, who remain "engaged" with Schwarber in contract discussions, per Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
fox40jackson.com

Trevor Bauer fires off Kyle Rittenhouse tweet after acquittal

Trevor Bauer, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher accused of sexual assault, used the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal to take a shot at “the media.”. “I guess it’s important to know all the facts before jumping to conclusions, huh? Apparently not everything written in the media is true,” Bauer tweeted. Kyle Rittenhouse...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Rays sign three-time All-Star Corey Kluber to one-year deal

The Rays have signed Corey Kluber to a one-year deal, pending a physical. It’s an $8M contract, plus incentives, which could take the value of the deal as high as $13M. MLBTR had predicted a one-year, $12M contract for Kluber, which is right in line with his earnings window, based on those incentives.
MLB
Yardbarker

Padres trade All-Star utility player Adam Frazier to Mariners

The Seattle Mariners acquired utility player Adam Frazier from the San Diego Padres in a trade Saturday that will send relief pitcher Ray Kerr and outfielder Corey Rosier to Southern California, the Mariners announced. Frazier, 30, played second base and outfield during his time with the Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates....
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy