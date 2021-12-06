Pedestrian dies after being struck by 3 cars on Hwy 99E

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was killed after being struck by three cars Saturday around 6 p.m. while crossing Highway 99 East in Marion County, Oregon State Police said.

Salomon Orobio, 68, from Hubbard was initially struck by a southbound Ford Explorer driven by Jose Escobara. Police said Orobio was then hit by two other cars headed south, including a Chevrolet van driven by Felimon Zuniga and a Subaru wagon driven by Jack Tucker.

Orobio died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for nearly four hours.

