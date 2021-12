Nintendo has dropped what it says is its final free content update for Mario Golf: Super Rush on the Nintendo Switch. The 4.0 update adds new characters, courses and even a couple of modes to our favourite red plumber’s latest fairway outing. First off is the addition of Wiggler, with the very angry caterpillar being a Power character. His special ability allows him to use his rage to increase ball flight distance and move faster in Speed Golf. Shy Guy, meanwhile, is an all-rounder. His Special Dash lets him use his Fly Guy chums to keep him in the air longer. Both new characters’ special shots will blow other balls away from wherever their own balls land.

