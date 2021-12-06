Three delicious anti-aging foods for beautiful skin

Though often called game hens, a Cornish hen is not actually a game bird or even necessarily a hen, but a type of small chicken, extra tender with a thin skin. They make a fine party dish. Splash them with orange and lime juice and a healthy amount of finely chopped fresh ginger. Before pouring it over the birds, set aside a small amount of the citrus juices to make a honey glaze for painting the hens at the end of roasting. Depending on the size, they'll take about an hour. These hens are about two pounds each, and when you serve them, each person gets a half. They're sometimes available fresh and often available frozen. If you're lucky enough to find small hens for individual servings -- those would be about 1 to 1 1/4 pounds -- cut down on the roasting time given here and take them out of the oven when the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees, checking after 25 minutes, and often thereafter. In either case, save all those good pan juices for serving. To make ahead (up to 6 hours in advance), roast the hens and cool them enough so you can handle them; cut them in half. Spread them on a rimmed baking sheet and refrigerate until just before serving. Reheat in a 350-degree oven for about 10 minutes, or until hot all the way through. Serve with the pan juices, a grain pilaf, and a salad or some roasted vegetables. Let the festivities begin.

