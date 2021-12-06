ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Three delicious anti-aging foods for beautiful skin

Twin Falls Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChef and organic farmer, Susy Massetti (@susy.massetti), recommends including...

magicvalley.com

theacorn.com

Food preferences change with age

I come from a family of cooks. We associate food with caring for others and pleasant feelings. Gatherings in my childhood included my mother’s mouthwatering pies, my aunt’s homemade squash-stuffed tortellini and my uncle’s oven-roasted fresh turkey. There were always too many appetizers, side dishes and desserts. We left the table stuffed and content.
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicalXpress

An overview of the effectiveness of anti-aging diets

A small team of researchers from the University of Washington and one with the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, has conducted a review of research conducted regarding the effectiveness of anti-aging diets and has found little to suggest they work. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes their work and some of the myths they uncovered.
DIETS
kcrw.com

Food-related gift ideas: ‘History is Delicious’ book, sake subscription, city culinary tour, and more

Every year there are more foodie gifts from which to choose. These are a few of Evan Kleiman’s favorites. Jing, who we knew back in the day as Jenny Gao, was one of the first to create a small-batch chile crisp business. She’s gone on to develop a whole line of foods and condiments that are on repeat in my house. Her most recent launch is a line of frozen dumplings that are the best I’ve ever had. To accompany them, I recommend her Zhong Sauce, a craveable tangy, spicy, umami and slightly sweet accompaniment for those frozen dumplings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harvard Health

Anti-inflammatory food superstars for every season

Berries and watermelon in the summer, kale and beets in the winter. The recipe for anti-inflammatory foods to enjoy can change with the seasons. Your heart, your brain, and even your joints can benefit from a steady diet of these nutritious foods, and scientists think that their effects on inflammation may be one reason why.
NUTRITION
Tree Hugger

Is Hummus Vegan? The Ultimate Guide to Choosing Plant-Based Hummus

Yes, traditional hummus is vegan and there are only a few exceptions when additional ingredients render this delicious food non-vegan. Hummus is a dip or spread made from blending or mashing cooked chickpeas, olive oil, lemon juice, spices, and tahini—a simple Middle Eastern condiment made from toasted ground hulled sesame. Traditional hummus generally contains all vegan ingredients and does not include any animal products; however, different flavor combinations may introduce dairy or other non-vegan ingredients.
FOOD & DRINKS
98.1 KHAK

Brain & Courtlin Ate Some Delicious Food at 2021 Listener Lunch

On Tuesday afternoon, Brain and I officially said goodbye to 2021 Listener Lunch. We always take the month of December off because of the chaos of the holidays, so we ended things this week at our November lunch spot, Runt's Munchies in Cedar Rapids. As always, we had a wonderful experience with the staff, the listeners, and the FOOD!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Let’s Talk Food: Green Dragon and Red Delicious Apples

The Green Dragon apple has its roots in Japan in the 1920s, with the name of Chinese origin which was the ancient symbol for royalty. First planted in the Pacific Northwest in 1984, the Green Dragon loves the mild autumn sun of that area and thrived. They say “Don’t judge...
RECIPES
firstforwomen.com

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
CultureMap San Antonio

Mix things up by serving fresh and flavorful seafood this holiday season

Whether you're looking for a unique gift for your foodie friends or aiming to serve healthy during the holidays, Blue Circle Foods has you covered. The sustainable seafood company created by a James Beard award-winning chef, a restaurateur, and an organic industry leader offers ready-to-cook, individual portions that are frozen at the source to maintain peak freshness and flavor.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink That Ages Your Skin Faster, Says Science

We can try all the creams and moisturizers that we want, but there are certain physical effects of aging on our skin that can't be stopped. Thankfully, what we eat and drink plays a large role in how our skin ages with each passing year, which means that we do have some control over the rate of aging depending on the diet we choose to follow.
SKIN CARE
vivaglammagazine.com

Beauty Tips: How To Find The Top Anti-aging Solution

The aging process eventually gets to us all, and that’s ok – beauty comes in different forms. However, there’s a difference between aging gracefully while looking amazing, and not providing your body with the care it needs. When talking about anti-aging treatments and looking youthful, it’s not really about trying to look like you’re still in your teens, but about having a bright and healthy glow to your skin and providing your body with everything it needs to be its best. There are lots of anti-aging solutions in the market today that claim to be effective, but it’s important for you to find the best one that works for you.
SKIN CARE
oxygenmag.com

4 Healthy Frozen Foods That Rival Fresh Ingredients

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Historically, frozen foods have gotten a “meh” rating from nutrition experts and consumers alike. Think of the freezer-burnt TV dinners that always seem to taste a bit “off” and many of those other packaged options that are laced with sugars, sodium, refined grains and questionable fats. Not to mention the ingredients that sound like they belong more in a chemistry lab than your freezer. But that’s not to say that you should steer your cart clear of frozen foods completely.
FOOD & DRINKS
vegnews.com

Vegan Instant Pot Red Pozole with Mushrooms and Hominy

This traditional Mexican recipe is known for its flavor-packed broth and chunks of meaty hominy. Meat is traded for hearty mushrooms in this plant-based take from the Plant Powered Mexican cookbook. What you need:. For the pozole:. 2 (24-ounce) cans hominy. 2 dried ancho chiles, stemmed, seeded, and rinsed. 2...
RECIPES
Mens Journal

Hearty, Healthy Plant-Based Recipes That Satisfy

Winter is upon us and sometimes we all just need a hearty, comforting (yet nutritious) dish. Plant-based recipes are all the trend right now—and even if you don’t identify as a vegetarian or vegan, going meatless for a meal once or twice a week can still be a delicious option while reducing your overall meat intake and upping that vegetable quota. Dig into these five hearty, flavorful plant-based recipes; they’ll be in rotation all year long.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

3 Key Ingredients Professional Cooks Use to Make Food Taste Better

One question I'm regularly asked by my family and friends is, "How do I get my home-cooked food to taste as good as restaurant food?" My answer is always the same: "salt, butter, and shallots." Really, that's it. Sure, some skill and technique applied in restaurant kitchens can make a difference, but ultimately, what I have come to recognize as "The Big Three" are all you need.
FOOD & DRINKS
Boston Globe

Recipe: Glazed Cornish hens with citrus and honey make a fine party dish

Though often called game hens, a Cornish hen is not actually a game bird or even necessarily a hen, but a type of small chicken, extra tender with a thin skin. They make a fine party dish. Splash them with orange and lime juice and a healthy amount of finely chopped fresh ginger. Before pouring it over the birds, set aside a small amount of the citrus juices to make a honey glaze for painting the hens at the end of roasting. Depending on the size, they'll take about an hour. These hens are about two pounds each, and when you serve them, each person gets a half. They're sometimes available fresh and often available frozen. If you're lucky enough to find small hens for individual servings -- those would be about 1 to 1 1/4 pounds -- cut down on the roasting time given here and take them out of the oven when the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees, checking after 25 minutes, and often thereafter. In either case, save all those good pan juices for serving. To make ahead (up to 6 hours in advance), roast the hens and cool them enough so you can handle them; cut them in half. Spread them on a rimmed baking sheet and refrigerate until just before serving. Reheat in a 350-degree oven for about 10 minutes, or until hot all the way through. Serve with the pan juices, a grain pilaf, and a salad or some roasted vegetables. Let the festivities begin.
RECIPES
EatThis

Want a Lean Body For Good? Eat These 8 Foods Every Day

Getting "lean"—having a muscular physique and a low body fat percentage—is a little easier said than done. Sure, you know that maintaining a balanced diet and getting plenty of exercise helps, but what you may not be aware of is that there are specific types of foods you'll want to focus on that can support your goals. While there are a lot of factors that affect your body type and weight, experts say that incorporating certain nutrient-dense lean proteins, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains can go a long way in achieving that svelte figure you're after.
WEIGHT LOSS
TrendHunter.com

Vegan-Friendly Frozen Breadsticks

The CLO-CLO breadsticks have been unveiled by the brand as its latest product lineup that will provide consumers with a vegan way to enhance their favorite meals. The frozen cauliflower and sweet potato breadsticks come in three varieties to choose from including Cauliflower, Cauliflower with Garlic & Oil and Sweet Potato with Sugar & Cinnamon. All of the breadsticks are crafted with a recipe that is free from dairy, shellfish, fish, egg, soy, gluten, tree nuts, peanuts and sesame.
FOOD & DRINKS

