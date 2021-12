Over the weekend, Hilda and Jesse, a new all-day breakfast spot in North Beach, refused to serve three members of the San Francisco Police Department, as now reported by multiple media outlets, and even Fox. The restaurant’s owners originally posted on Instagram, saying that on Friday, December 3, they seated three police officers in uniform, but that “our staff felt uncomfortable with the presence of their multiple weapons,” and that they “politely asked them to leave.” Chief of police William Scott responded on Twitter, saying he encourages officers to support local businesses and respects the wishes of the restaurant, even though he found them “discouraging and personally disappointing.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO