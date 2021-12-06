ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Family Book Bingo (in person)

findlaylibrary.org
 2 days ago

Play bingo and win book prizes! Books for PreK-Grade 6 are available. Register here for in-person...

findlaylibrary.org

Comments / 0

Related
menomonee-falls.org

Family Storytime (Masks Required)

Join Ms. Amanda and Ms. Lisbeth for stories, songs, and rhymes in the Library’s Community Room. After storytime, make sure to pick up a take-home craft kit. Storytime is best suited for kids ages 2 – 5 years, but all are welcome!. In order to accommodate requests from many of...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
cambridgema.gov

Nonfiction Book Group (Main/Virtual)

November Read: Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman's Search for Justice in Indian Country by Sierra Crane Murdoch. Reading interests: We read and discuss popular non-fiction. Members will suggest and the facilitator will decide on future selections from titles available in the Minuteman Library Network. How to get the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cambridgema.gov

Book Buzz (O'Neill/Virtual)

Join us for great conversation about books and what's going on in the world. Ages 10 and up. Please pick up a copy of this month’s book (Dactyl Hill Squad by Daniel Jose Older) beforehand at the O'Neill Branch. This event is onsite at O'Neill, with the option to attend...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cambridgema.gov

Magic Tree House Book Group (O'Connell/Virtual)

Our Magic Tree House book group for kids ages 5-10 meets the first Friday of the month. Pick up a copy of the book beforehand. Our December book is "The Knight at Dawn." This event is onsite at O'Connell, with the option to attend virtually. A Zoom link will be sent to all registered participants 1 hour before the event.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bingo
murfreesborotn.gov

Ultimate Bingo

Like to play Bingo? Want to meet new people? Come to the Ultimate Bingo! Don’t miss out on the fun and prizes. No bingo on 11/11, 11/25, 12/23 & 12/30. Room 104.
MURFREESBORO, TN
News-Herald.com

Mentor Public Library hosts holiday bingo for families

Families can enjoy a relaxing evening of holiday bingo at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 20, at Mentor Public Library’s Main Branch, 8215 Mentor Ave. There will be festive bingo, prizes for winners, and holiday treats. Holiday attire is strongly encouraged, according to a news release. Due to limited space, registration is...
MENTOR, OH
fishersisland.net

Holiday Book Discussion: The Redemption of Scrooge

Dr. Rosanna Anderson will lead a discussion of The Redemption of Scrooge by Matt Rawle. Several copies of this book are available at Union Chapel. Send a message to Pastor Rosanna at anderson.rosanna@gmail.com for the Zoom link. All are welcome to participate whether or not you have read the book....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Yakima Herald Republic

Book Scene: This Christmas, give the gift of (signed) books

“Books invite us to explore distant galaxies, face our fears, find meaning in our lives, unlock our imaginations, and slip inside someone else’s skin. When you give someone a book, you’re offering them an entire world.”. — Author Eliot Peper. To get your gift giving started this year,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Society
nyconthecheap.com

McDonald’s 12 Days of Free Food in December

This year’s deals are in partnership with superstar Mariah Carey, and include her personal favorite, the Cheeseburger, plus customer favs Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets and other items. McDonald’s is even calling this year’s 12 Days of Deals program the Mariah Menu. The freebies are available only through the McDonald’s app...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Sister, Sister’s Marques Houston and Wife Miya Dickey Welcome Their 1st Baby

This Sister, Sister star is now a father! Marques Houston and his wife, Miya Dickey, welcomed daughter Zara on Thursday, December 2, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. “Miya chose the name Zara because she just felt like it was exotic. [There was] no special reason,” Houston, 40, gushed to Us on Wednesday, December 8. “She just wanted our girl to have a memorable name that wasn’t the average name. It still feels surreal, like, it hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just babysitting one of our friends’ kids. But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents.”
CELEBRITIES
TIME

The 15 Best Holiday Gifts for Book Lovers

The holiday season is the season for reading. If you’re looking for book recommendations, TIME’s 100-must read books of 2021 has plenty to choose from. But we also have suggestions for the perfect gift to accompany that perfect book. From games to puzzles to subscription book boxes, these presents are wonderful ways to celebrate the power of reading.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Indy100

Woman left in stitches after discovering her adopted dog can only understand Spanish

A woman who was mystified as to why her dog wasn’t understanding her commands has finally managed to figure out why - and the reason had her in stitches. TikToker Kalee McGee (@kaleemcgee) had recently adopted her four-year-old Chihuahua called Max from a shelter meaning there was no record as to where he was before nor any background information either.
PETS
baylorlariat.com

Best gifts to give your friend or significant other

Homemade cookies are an inexpensive way to let your loved ones know you have been thinking about them. Concord, Calif., junior Sarah Hamilton said she would gift these to her friends. Price range: $5 to $10. Necklace. San Clemente, Calif., junior Shaye Pettis said she loves wearing jewelry and it...
LIFESTYLE
Wide Open Country

7 Funny Christmas Shirts for the Entire Family

Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. This holiday season, celebrate all things merry and bright with these funny Christmas tee shirts. Add a little extra humor to your family Christmas pajamas with a funny T-shirt, or get in the holiday spirit at a Christmas party with a cute graphic tee. These funny Christmas shirts also make for an awesome Christmas gift, especially if you're doing a white elephant exchange.
APPAREL
lansingcitypulse.com

Holiday Fun at Horrocks

Dec. 3, Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 12, Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 18, Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Horrocks is turning its little corner of Lansing into the North Pole on Friday with a cavalcade of Christmas fun. There’s a smorgasbord of events radiating with holiday cheer for you to choose from, including a winter petting zoo with actual reindeer (just don’t tell Santa Claus) and live holiday musical performances, To top it all off, there will be seasonal drinks and snacks. After all, what would any Christmas party be without all the fresh hot chocolate you can drink? This event is ideal for families with young children.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy