Family Book Bingo (in person)

Dec. 3, Friday, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 12, Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 18, Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Horrocks is turning its little corner of Lansing into the North Pole on Friday with a cavalcade of Christmas fun. There’s a smorgasbord of events radiating with holiday cheer for you to choose from, including a winter petting zoo with actual reindeer (just don’t tell Santa Claus) and live holiday musical performances, To top it all off, there will be seasonal drinks and snacks. After all, what would any Christmas party be without all the fresh hot chocolate you can drink? This event is ideal for families with young children.
