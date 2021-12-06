ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the drugs case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son was a warning to Bollywood

By Independent TV
The Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShah Rukh Khan, arguably one of Bollywood’s most self-reflective voices, has sold an audacious brand of romance to generations of fans in India with...

www.independent.co.uk

Last month, the son of superstar Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan was arrested for consuming drugs at a party. In most parts of the world, celebrity news of this sort provides a momentary public distraction. In India, where the divide between Hindus and Muslims has deepened since Narendra Modi became prime minister, Khan’s arrest has focused attention on India’s fraying social fabric.
