ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Pakistan city beach brims with breeding sea turtles

Twin Falls Times-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to movement restrictions brought about by the global health crisis, beaches...

magicvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtles#Beaches#Pakistan#Breeding Season#Health Crisis
CNN

Venomous sharks found in London's Thames river

(CNN) — London's famous river is more exciting than we thought. Seahorses, eels, seals -- and venomous sharks -- have all been discovered in the Thames, the results of a "health check" have shown. A survey by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) revealed "positive news" for wildlife, and ecosystem...
ANIMALS
earth.com

Feral cats are a "catastrophic threat" to Australia’s wildlife

Feral cats threaten the survival of over 100 native species in Australia and have caused the extinction of a large number of small to medium-sized mammal species and ground-dwelling birds. However, new technology developed by the University of South Australia (UniSA) may provide a targeted method for controlling invasive feral cats.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pets
The Spokesman-Review

Shi Shi the sea turtle makes steady improvement after rescue from Washington beach

DES MOINES, Wash. – Shi Shi the rescued sea turtle is back in the swim, making steady improvement toward good health and a hopeful release back to the wild. A green sea turtle, Shi Shi was near death when a Makah tribal member found the turtle Nov. 16, washed ashore on Shi Shi beach (pronounced Shy Shy). The turtle had been blown off course and would have died but for the quick thinking and caring of many people, from the tribe to federal agencies and several nonprofits.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Taiwan rushes to contain sudden cane toad invasion

Toads are a symbol of prosperity and good fortune in Taiwan, but the unexpected discovery of an invasive species has officials and environmentalists scrambling to contain their spread. With flashlights in hand and shielded by protective gloves, dozens of volunteers from the Taiwan Amphibian Conservation Society worked through the night searching rice fields and vegetable plots for their quarry -- the cane toad. There should be no reason for these large and highly toxic amphibians to exist in Chaotun, a township in the foothills of Taiwan's central mountain range. Cane toads are indigenous to South and Central America and while they have wrought a famously destructive path through places like Australia and the Philippines they had not been recorded in Taiwan.
ANIMALS
WTGS

2021 S.C. sea turtle nest count will exceed 2020 total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — State data shows more loggerhead turtle nests were counted on South Carolina beaches this year than in 2020. Officials counted more than 5,600 sea turtle nests this year, with data still being tallied. The final 2020 count was 5,560. A record of nearly 8,800 nests were...
ANIMALS
WETM

New England Aquarium treating increased numbers of stranded sea turtles

QUINCY, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Aquarium is reporting an increase in the number of hypothermic turtles rescued from Cape Cod beaches. In a news release sent to 22News, the Aquarium says Rescue and Animal Health staff at the Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital have treated 119 sea turtles this fall: 109 critically endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles, eight green turtles, and two loggerheads. Some of the conditions are life-threatening, including pneumonia and dehydration.
ANIMALS
veronews.com

Costa d’Este earns a yay for ‘Sea Turtle Friendly’ efforts

Costa d’Este Beach Resort and Spa was recognized by Coastal Connections with the presentation of an inaugural Sea Turtle Friendly Certified Award for its efforts to aid in the recovery of sea turtles, which are listed under the endangered species act. “Ultimately, our mission is to protect coastal habitats for...
PETS
Boston Herald

More than 100 turtles rescued from Cape Cod beaches, treated at New England Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital

After a slow start to the sea turtle stranding season, the New England Aquarium is treating an increasing number of turtles rescued from Cape Cod beaches. Rescue and Animal Health staff at the Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy have cared for 119 sea turtles: 109 critically endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles, eight green turtles and two loggerheads.
QUINCY, MA
gbsan.com

WILDCOAST Sea Turtle Conservation

By Serge Dedina, Ph.D., co-founder and Executive Director of WILDCOAST. Walking along a sandy path on a moonless night in Oaxaca, Mexico, the Milky Way reveals itself in all its humbling glory. In the distance, dark mounds come into focus, along Playa Escobilla, a nine-mile expanse that trims the warm waters of the Pacific Ocean.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Hundreds of seal pups killed by storm at nature preserve

A devastating blow has killed off hundreds of seal babies at a Scottish nature reserve. Winter Storm Arwen — which battered the United Kingdom and Scotland with strong gusts of over 75mph last week — took the lives of over an estimated 800 seal pups at the National Trust for Scotland St Abb’s Head reserve.
ANIMALS
AFP

Thousands of turtles lay eggs on Nicaraguan coast

Thousands of sea turtles laid their eggs on Nicaragua's coast over the weekend under the watchful eye of the army, which protects the nests from possible predators -- including humans. The olive ridley sea turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea) migrate for long distances to spawn between July and January in the Pacific coast wildlife refuges of La Flor and Chacocente, areas where the endangered species is protected against predators that plunder its nests. La Flor beach, in San Juan del Sur, is a tourist destination in southern Nicaragua. It is an ideal location for the olive ridley turtle to nest due to its tropical climate and warm waters, which encourage reproduction, according to environmentalists. The turtle species, which as an adult measures a little more than half a meter (1.5 feet) long and weighs about 38 kilograms (84 pounds), can lay about 90 eggs in 24 hours. The incubation process takes 40 to 70 days.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy