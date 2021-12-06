ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Burrowing critters increase risk of levee failure

By American Geophysical Union
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have developed a new method to estimate the risk of levee failure and flooding from burrowing animals like badgers and porcupines. Levees are human-made embankments usually made from dirt that alter river flow to provide protection to nearby communities. When burrowing animals dig into earthen levees to make their homes,...

phys.org

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Levees#Critters#Water Research#Agu#Water Resources Research#The University Of Modena#Reggio Emilia
