Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Goes back to G League

Cook tallied 32 points (11-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and four steals over 37 minutes for Windy City in a 102-101 win over Wisconsin on Wednesday. Cook has been unstoppable in his past two games for the G League Bulls, averaging 31.0 points and shooting an absurd 75 percent (21-for-28) from the field. He made two clutch free throws with 11 seconds on the clock Monday to pull Windy City within two before teammate Scottie Lindsey nailed a three-pointer to seal the comeback win. Cook did turn the ball over seven times in the contest, but his offensive dominance overshadowed the occasionally sloppy play.
