Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Goes back to G League

Kuminga was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Wednesday. Kuminga carved out a minimal role (6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds across 12.8 minutes per game) in Golden State's rotation for five games in mid-November, but he has played just 15 minutes over his last three appearances and did not play at all in their 104-96 loss to the Suns on Tuesday. The Warriors will likely want to get their rookie some extended run while he is with Santa Cruz.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO