NBA

Hawks' Jalen Johnson: Goes back to G League

 6 days ago

The Hawks assigned Johnson to the G League's College Park Skyhawks...

CBS Sports

Bucks' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Back to G League

The Bucks transferred Mamukelashvili to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Monday. The two-way player will rejoin the Herd for Monday's game against the Windy City Bulls after he picked up three minutes of garbage time run in each of Milwaukee's most recent three contests. With Milwaukee expected to address its lack of frontcourt depth by signing DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year deal prior to the team's next game versus the Hornets on Wednesday, Mamukelashvili could be headed for a more extended stay in the G League.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Marcus Garrett: With G League team

Garrett has been sent down to the Heat's G League affiliate. Garrett has only appeared in four games for Miami this season, so he'll spend some time in the G League, where he'll have an opportunity to see significantly more playing time.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nate McMillan goes for win No. 700 as Hawks meet Pacers

Atlanta coach Nate McMillan will go for the 700th win of his coaching career when the Hawks hit the road to play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. McMillan is currently fourth in wins among active coaches behind Gregg Popovich, Doc Rivers and Rick Carlisle. He recently passed Red Holzman for 19th on the all-time list.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks' Miles McBride: Assigned to G League

McBride was assigned to the Westchester Knicks on Monday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports. McBride has made only three appearances for New York this season, playing eight minutes and scoring two points. The move to the G League should allow the rookie second-round pick to see extended game action.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Assigned to G League

Claxton (illness) was assigned to the Long Island Nets for Tuesday's practice, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. The third-year big man has been battling an unspecified illness that isn't related to COVID-19 and hasn't played since Oct. 25. Despite multiple workouts with Brooklyn, he has had trouble getting back into playing shape, so Claxton will be sent down to the G League to try and get his conditioning back. There isn't a clear timetable for his return to NBA action.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Assigned to G League

Kuminga was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Wednesday. Kuminga carved out a minimal role (6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds across 12.8 minutes per game) in Golden State's rotation for five games in mid-November, but he has played just 15 minutes over his last three appearances and did not play at all in their 104-96 loss to the Suns on Tuesday. The Warriors will likely want to get their rookie some extended run while he is with Santa Cruz.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Moses Moody: Sent to G League

Moody was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Wednesday. Moody has struggled to find the court, playing just 4.5 minutes per game over the Warriors' last 12 contests. Golden State will likely want to get their rookie some extended run while he's with Santa Cruz.
NBA
247Sports

Watch: BJ Boston goes off for 46 points in G League game

Last summer, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Kentucky guard and second round pick Brandon Boston Jr. to a 3-year, $4.3 million contract. The Clippers made a sizable investment in Boston. Of the $4.3 million, $2.5 million is guaranteed--the most guaranteed money in NBA history for a pick selected that late in the draft that didn't first spend time overseas.
NBA
CBS Sports

Raptors' Dalano Banton: Assigned to G League

Banton was assigned to Raptors 905 on Thursday, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports. Banton had averaged 13.1 minutes per game across his last eight appearances with the parent club, but he'll now be sent to the G League. It wouldn't be surprising to see him return to Toronto at some point.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Tyler Cook: Cooking in G League

Cook tallied 32 points (11-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and four steals over 37 minutes for Windy City in a 102-101 win over Wisconsin on Wednesday. Cook has been unstoppable in his past two games for the G League Bulls, averaging 31.0 points and shooting an absurd 75 percent (21-for-28) from the field. He made two clutch free throws with 11 seconds on the clock Monday to pull Windy City within two before teammate Scottie Lindsey nailed a three-pointer to seal the comeback win. Cook did turn the ball over seven times in the contest, but his offensive dominance overshadowed the occasionally sloppy play.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Jordan Nwora: Goes to G League

The Bucks assigned Nwora to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Monday. Nwora is expected to remain with the Herd just for Monday's game against the Windy City Bulls before rejoining the parent club ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Hornets. The second-year forward has held down a rotation spot for most of the season, but his opportunities have waned of late while the Bucks have gotten healthier. Nwora played just five minutes in the Bucks' most recent game Sunday in Indiana.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' James Wiseman: Working out in G League

Wiseman (knee) reported to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors earlier this week to continue taking part in individual work, Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Klay Thompson (Achilles) also practiced with Santa Cruz on Tuesday, though he appears to be further along in his recovery at this...
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Theo Maledon: Assigned to G League

Maledon was assigned to the Oklahoma City Blue on Thursday, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports. Maledon averaged 3.7 points in 9.0 minutes per game across his last three appearances with the Thunder. He should see more run in the G League.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kings' Harrison Barnes: Assigned to G League

Barnes (foot) was assigned to the Stockton Kings on Saturday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports. Barnes was doubtful for Saturday's game against the Clippers, and it appears as though he'll spend some time in the G League before returning to the parent club. He's missed four games due to a right foot sprain, so he could be back with Sacramento following a brief stint in the G League.
NBA
CBS Sports

Vit Krejci: Assigned to the G League

Krejci was assigned to the Oklahoma City Blue on Monday, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports. Krejci hasn't appeared in a game with the parent club since Nov. 7. He should see more playing time in the G League.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

