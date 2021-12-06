ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hawks' Sharife Cooper: Goes back to G League

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

The Hawks transferred Cooper to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Monday, Brad Rowland...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Updates on Jalen Johnson, Sharife Cooper, and Onyeka Okongwu

It hasn’t been easy for the College Park Skyhawks early this season, as they entered last night’s game winless on the season, but their record is not nearly as important as how some of their young pieces are performing, and they put on a show in their first win of the season on Thursday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Georgios Kalaitzakis: Returns to G League

The Bucks assigned Kalaitzakis to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Monday. The rookie second-round draft pick will head to the G League to get some playing time Monday in the Herd's matchup with the Windy City Bulls. Since he isn't a two-way player, Kalaitzakis could rejoin the Bucks immediately after the Herd's contest.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Assigned to G League

Claxton (illness) was assigned to the Long Island Nets for Tuesday's practice, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. The third-year big man has been battling an unspecified illness that isn't related to COVID-19 and hasn't played since Oct. 25. Despite multiple workouts with Brooklyn, he has had trouble getting back into playing shape, so Claxton will be sent down to the G League to try and get his conditioning back. There isn't a clear timetable for his return to NBA action.
NBA
NBC Sports

Moody secures Santa Cruz win with blocked shot in G League

There is excitement throughout the entire Warriors organization. From the NBA to the G League, Golden State has a lot to look forward to this season. First-round draft picks Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga have seen plenty of action with the Santa Cruz Warriors this season. Prior to the Warriors recalling both rookies from the G League to the NBA Saturday afternoon, Moody ended Friday night's game between the Sea Dubs and the G League Ignite with an impressive game-ending block.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Tyler Cook: Explodes for 30 points in G League

Cook played 39 minutes for the Windy City Bulls on Monday, finishing with 30 points (10-13 FG, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocked shots in a loss to Wisconsin. This was Cook's second appearance in a G League contest this season -- he posted a...
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Marcus Garrett: With G League team

Garrett has been sent down to the Heat's G League affiliate. Garrett has only appeared in four games for Miami this season, so he'll spend some time in the G League, where he'll have an opportunity to see significantly more playing time.
NBA
CBS Sports

Vit Krejci: Assigned to the G League

Krejci was assigned to the Oklahoma City Blue on Monday, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports. Krejci hasn't appeared in a game with the parent club since Nov. 7. He should see more playing time in the G League.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Sports

Nate McMillan goes for win No. 700 as Hawks meet Pacers

Atlanta coach Nate McMillan will go for the 700th win of his coaching career when the Hawks hit the road to play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. McMillan is currently fourth in wins among active coaches behind Gregg Popovich, Doc Rivers and Rick Carlisle. He recently passed Red Holzman for 19th on the all-time list.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Back to G League

The Bucks transferred Mamukelashvili to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Monday. The two-way player will rejoin the Herd for Monday's game against the Windy City Bulls after he picked up three minutes of garbage time run in each of Milwaukee's most recent three contests. With Milwaukee expected to address its lack of frontcourt depth by signing DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year deal prior to the team's next game versus the Hornets on Wednesday, Mamukelashvili could be headed for a more extended stay in the G League.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Jordan Nwora: Goes to G League

The Bucks assigned Nwora to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Monday. Nwora is expected to remain with the Herd just for Monday's game against the Windy City Bulls before rejoining the parent club ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Hornets. The second-year forward has held down a rotation spot for most of the season, but his opportunities have waned of late while the Bucks have gotten healthier. Nwora played just five minutes in the Bucks' most recent game Sunday in Indiana.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Devon Dotson: Another big G League effort

Dotson totaled 19 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and four steals over 39 minutes for Windy City on Monday in a G League loss to Wisconsin. Dotson recently returned to Windy City after a two-game stint with the NBA Bulls, during which he totaled two points, five rebounds and three assists. The 22-year-old displayed his all-around skill set in his return to Windy City, leading the club in assists and steals while notching 19 points and seven boards. Dotson isn't likely to see much NBA action this season, but his performance in the G League -- he is averaging 19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game -- make him a candidate to be summoned whenever Chicago is in need of backcourt depth.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga: Assigned to G League

Kuminga was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Wednesday. Kuminga carved out a minimal role (6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds across 12.8 minutes per game) in Golden State's rotation for five games in mid-November, but he has played just 15 minutes over his last three appearances and did not play at all in their 104-96 loss to the Suns on Tuesday. The Warriors will likely want to get their rookie some extended run while he is with Santa Cruz.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks' Miles McBride: Assigned to G League

McBride was assigned to the Westchester Knicks on Monday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports. McBride has made only three appearances for New York this season, playing eight minutes and scoring two points. The move to the G League should allow the rookie second-round pick to see extended game action.
NBA
vieravoice.com

Hawks pushing to get back to final four — and beyond

Coming off their most successful season in program history, the Viera Hawks have all the ingredients to do it all again — only better. Last year’s team, which reached the Class 6A boys soccer final four, is highly motivated and loaded with talent as it seeks a return to the rarified air of being a legitimate state title contender.
SOCCER
247Sports

Watch: BJ Boston goes off for 46 points in G League game

Last summer, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Kentucky guard and second round pick Brandon Boston Jr. to a 3-year, $4.3 million contract. The Clippers made a sizable investment in Boston. Of the $4.3 million, $2.5 million is guaranteed--the most guaranteed money in NBA history for a pick selected that late in the draft that didn't first spend time overseas.
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Josh Primo: Sent to G League

Primo was assigned to the Austin Spurs on Tuesday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. Primo was recalled for Monday's contest, as the Spurs were without Doug McDermott (knee) and Devin Vassell (quad). The rookie first-round pick played a career-high 12 minutes during the 116-99 win, posting six points, two rebounds and one assist.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Nuggets Notes: Rivers, MPJ, G League, Hardship Exception

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers spoke to his son, Nuggets guard Austin Rivers, about how he was feeling after testing positive for COVID-19, tweets Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Doc relayed that Austin said he felt fine yesterday, “and then today he felt terrible,” Doc said. In a follow-up...
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Theo Maledon: Assigned to G League

Maledon was assigned to the Oklahoma City Blue on Thursday, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports. Maledon averaged 3.7 points in 9.0 minutes per game across his last three appearances with the Thunder. He should see more run in the G League.
NBA

