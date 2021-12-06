Hawks' Sharife Cooper: Goes back to G League

Dotson totaled 19 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and four steals over 39 minutes for Windy City on Monday in a G League loss to Wisconsin. Dotson recently returned to Windy City after a two-game stint with the NBA Bulls, during which he totaled two points, five rebounds and three assists. The 22-year-old displayed his all-around skill set in his return to Windy City, leading the club in assists and steals while notching 19 points and seven boards. Dotson isn't likely to see much NBA action this season, but his performance in the G League -- he is averaging 19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game -- make him a candidate to be summoned whenever Chicago is in need of backcourt depth.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO