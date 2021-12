City and community leaders this week issued the recommendations from a yearlong effort in Columbus to formulate an equitable post-pandemic recovery plan. Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther announced the Recovery and Resiliency Advisory Committee in September 2020. The group began its work the following month, and in March of this year began to form immediate, short, and long-term plans to ensure the city's recovery would be inclusive. Mayor Ginther and YWCA President and CEO Christie Angel, who chaired the committee, acknowledged the unfortunate timing of the report with the arrival of Omicron.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO