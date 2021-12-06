ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Your Cat a Psychopath? Probably, Researchers Say

By Annabel Gat
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of our cats is sitting directly behind me as I type this, screaming at the back of my head for reasons that only he knows. When he’s bored with that, he’ll stalk our other cat like prey while she tries to use the litter box. He regularly makes guests uncomfortable...

Truth matters...
4d ago

Cats prefer to choose their human, not the other way around. Never go purchase a cat… they will find you if you are worthy.

6
5d ago

lmao I thought my cat was nuts until I read this article. She's nuts in some ways, but psycho....no. 😂

8
Vice

Vice

