ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

For Sale - Drum Set

WKSR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmail This email address is being protected from...

wksr.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Glossier Cyber Monday Sale: Save on the Best Beauty Sets, Skincare and More

Everything is currently 20% off at Glossier Beauty's Cyber Monday sale -- and whether you're hoping to get a head start on holiday shopping, stock up on goodies for the makeup lover in your life, or you're just looking to treat yourself (and your skin) to some top-rated beauty finds, then perusing through the deals in this sale is definitely worth your time.
MAKEUP
rekkerd.org

Trinity Drums cinematic instrument by Sonuscore on sale at 93% OFF

Sonuscore has launched a 48-hour sale on the Trinity Drums instrument library for Kontakt, offering over 90% off on the collection of 100+ rhythmic themes and more than 500 variations and single hits. TRINITY DRUMS is a powerful collection of cinematic and modern grooves combined in a flexible, innovative virtual...
SHOPPING
New York Post

Save over $300 on this master chef knife set in Black Friday sale

No matter your diet, there’s something to be said for preparing your own food from scratch. Both amateur and seasoned chefs alike have one thing in common when they get into the kitchen: they need a good set of knives to get things done. If you’ve been looking for a...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Address#Javascript
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cal Poly Plant Shop set to open annual holiday poinsettia sale

Cal Poly’s annual poinsettia sale is back for the holiday season with thousands of plants in dozens of varieties and colors. Red, pink, white, variegated ... chances are there is a color to match your holiday theme. The poinsettias, grown by horticulture and crop science students in campus greenhouses,...
SHOPPING
WestfairOnline

Sale sets residential price record for Larchmont

A Larchmont home dating from 1898 has sold for $11.3 million, a record price for a single-family residential property in the village, according to the Larchmont office of Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty, which announced the sale. The 8,182-square-foot Victorian-style home at 25 Park Ave. is located next to...
LARCHMONT, NY
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Phillymag.com

Duneside Dutch Colonial Sets Sale Price Record in Avalon

This two-year-old custom-built house fetched $11.15 million when it sold on Nov. 19th. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Even in the off-season, real estate deals of all kinds continue apace at the Jersey Shore. We recently caught wind...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
wdhn.com

Cyber Monday set to break 2020 sales record

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — As the biggest in-person shopping days are over for the holiday season, shoppers can now turn to their screens for savings. Cyber Monday, a term that was coined by the National Retail Federation in 2005, came at a time when companies were first beginning to offer online shopping options.
DOTHAN, AL
Athol Daily News

Accessories Sale set for Dec. 11 at Athol library

ATHOL — The Friends of the Athol Public Library’s Accessories Sale is back and scheduled to begin on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. At the 2019 sale, shoppers were wowed by the wide selection of quality items available for bargain prices. This year’s event is shaping up to feature an even larger array of personal accessories at the same low prices enjoyed last time.
ATHOL, MA
monvalleyindependent.com

Tickets set to go on sale today for MVI Shootout Classic

As the basketball season quickly approaches, there’s no better place to be than Belle Vernon Area High School on Dec. 10 and 11. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
BELLE VERNON, PA
The Kitchn

5 Things You Should Always Buy at Dollar Stores, According to Grandmas

Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
SHOPPING
WWLP

12 cozy gifts to order right now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. These cozy products make great gifts for yourself or someone else Looking for a cozy gift for yourself or someone else? While warm blankets and soft pajamas are great options, consider expanding your horizons into other products that cater to creature comforts. Cozy gifts help recipients […]
SHOPPING
People

8 of Oprah's Favorite Things Are Secretly on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Over the years, you've likely come to expect several things from Oprah: She'll tug on your heartstrings, conduct compelling interviews, and recommend useful products that make life easier. And although her famous talk show segment listing her favorite products doesn't air during the holiday season anymore, Oprah still suggests a wide variety of home, kitchen, fashion, and beauty items for her annual list of Favorite Things online racking up quite the lineup of functional, fashionable, and high-quality products that eventually become shopper's favorites, too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
just-auto.com

New Zealand sales set November records

Sales of new vehicles rose 37.3% year on year to 16,327 units. It was the strongest month of November on record for passenger and commercial vehicles. Year to date registrations rose 37.8% to 153,362. “The market remains buoyant despite stock levels remaining low,” the local Motor Industry Association said. Recent...
ECONOMY
SPY

The Best Holiday Gift Baskets for Men In 2021

Looking for the perfect gift for your boss? Husband? Friend, son or other guy in your life? Simplify your holiday shopping and give the gift of many great — and gourmet — products for surprisingly reasonable prices in these delectable holiday gift baskets for men. What’s the only thing better than getting him a gift? Getting him a whole basket of gifts, obviously. And if you can’t seem to find the best gift for him below, be sure to check out our list of the best Christmas gifts for 2021.    Man Crates Grill Master Crate This grill master crate comes with everything a griller...
SHOPPING
Robb Report

Mondavi and Bernardaud Have Teamed Up for a Porcelain Magnum—and Robb Report Readers Can Get It First

Robert Mondavi Winery may date back more than half a century, but it’s certainly plugged into the modern zeitgeist. The Napa Valley mainstay has just unveiled a limited-edition collection of wines that can be accessed exclusively with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The new “MCMLXVI” series was developed in partnership with French luxury porcelain house Bernardaud. In a nod to the year the winery was established, the offering comprises 1,966 exquisite porcelain magnums that will be available for $3,500 starting December 15. Even better, 50 bottles will be earmarked especially for Robb Report readers, who will have access to the pre-sale from December...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy