Puppies Sold

For most adults before owning a pet they realize this is going to be a forever family member. This isn't just for a few months as the puppy is growing but as soon as they tear up a pillow it's time to say goodbye. It's really unfortunate to see so many dogs and cats that are dumped here in East Texas. In Dallas, there is a ban being considered that would make it illegal to see puppies and kittens in stores and I think this is something that should be implemented across the whole state of Texas.

TYLER, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO