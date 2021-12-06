Puppies Sold

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

107-3 KISS-FM

Puppies and Kittens Should NOT Be Sold in Stores in Tyler, TX

For most adults before owning a pet they realize this is going to be a forever family member. This isn't just for a few months as the puppy is growing but as soon as they tear up a pillow it's time to say goodbye. It's really unfortunate to see so many dogs and cats that are dumped here in East Texas. In Dallas, there is a ban being considered that would make it illegal to see puppies and kittens in stores and I think this is something that should be implemented across the whole state of Texas.
TYLER, TX
APG of Wisconsin

Unusual puppies seek forever homes

You can try to call them Pyredoodles if you can pronounce it, but you might be better off calling them giant, fluffy balls of energy. Or you can call them by their assigned names, Bart, Priscilla, Trixie-Tritail, Gracie and Shelby. Either way, they’re a whole family of unusual puppies — one parent a great Pyrenees, the other a standard poodle — looking homes at Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn.
WASHBURN, WI
southdadenewsleader.com

Gifting a Puppy This Holiday Season? Read These Tips First

Thinking of surprising a friend or family member with a puppy this holiday season?. “Before gifting someone with a commitment that lasts well beyond the holidays, make sure you’ve made your list and checked it twice,” says Claire. Komorowski, chief executive officer of PuppySpot, a USDA-licensed company whose mission is...
PETS
pethelpful.com

German Shepherd Puppy Teething Guide

Sam Shephard is an experienced German Shepherd owner and has learned throughout the years how to optimize the breed's health and wellness. Just like humans, German Shepherd puppy teeth will eventually fall out and give way to a new set of adult teeth. Believe it or not, dogs aren’t born...
PETS
Hachi The Husky

How to Potty Train a Puppy

Did you unknowingly step in another puddle of puppy pee?. It's very important to realize that a puppy is very similar to a newborn baby. The world is still very new to them and they are learning to adapt to this new environment. We must approach potty training with a lot of patience, understanding, and positive reinforcement. Most puppies, with consistent training and help from us, tend to achieve potty-trained status in three to four months, although some may take up to six or seven months. Patience. Patience. Patience.
petguide.com

Best Puppy Treats

Puppy treats are not just a way to pamper your pooch, but a great aid in positive reinforcement training. To help you find the healthiest and yummiest puppy treats out there, we’ve rounded up the best the market has to offer. While puppies are sweet, cute, and a never-ending source...
PETS
ABC 4

The most adorable Frenchie puppies

On today’s Shot with Shaadie segment, Germain Zubiate of GLine Frenchies is here, with 5 adorable pure bread french bulldog puppies and momma, Zoey. Germain was born in Salinas California but raised in Salt Lake City. He’s an entrepreneur that specializes in audio engineering and dog breeding. He’s been doing music since 2004 and got interested in dog breeding in 2008.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
nonpareilonline.com

Nov. 26 Face of the Day: Rex the puppy

Rex the puppy is hoping to find a home that needs help finishing the turkey leftovers. Rex is an 8-month-old German shepherd who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. Shelter staff members say Rex is a “goofy” boy who is very energetic and willing to learn some behavioral training.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Tree Hugger

What Is a Puppy Mill? Why Are They Bad for Dogs?

A puppy mill is essentially a large-scale, high-volume commercial dog breeding operation with the primary goal of profit rather than animal welfare. The puppies who come out of puppy mills are often plagued with diseases and health issues, while the adult dogs who live out their lives in the facilities are forced to breed as often as possible.
ANIMALS
WWAY NewsChannel 3

PET PALS: 9-month-old Pitbull puppy

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 9-month-old pitbull puppy is this week’s Pet Pal. New Hanover County Animal Shelter staff says he needs some typical puppy training and self confidence boosting. He’s also got lots of energy and is best suited in a home with a fenced-in yard. They’re...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WTOL 11

The Ability Center in Sylvania is in need of puppy raisers

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Service dogs are vital for people living with a disability. The Ability Center in Sylvania provides those trained service dogs to several in need in our area, but the facility is now asking for help from the public for the puppies. Jamie Maziarz has multiple sclerosis and...
SYLVANIA, OH
iheart.com

13 abandoned puppies found in Midway

13 puppies, all within 3-4 months old, were found dumped in Liberty County. They were located in the area of Jones Creek Park and Isle of Wight Road according to Liberty County Animal Services. Animal services officials were able to rescue eight of the puppies – two ran to the...
MIDWAY, GA
The Independent

Vet removes pebble lodged in puppy’s throat

Amazing footage shows the moment a vet needed a steady hand to save a puppy from choking to death on a pebble. Three-month-old German Shepherd Jetta wolfed down the smooth rock after playing in her owner’s garden. After several failed attempts to remove the slippery rock, clinical director Simon Davies...
ANIMALS
austinfamily.com

Puppy for a Present? Consider These Factors First

There is something divine about a good dog. Simple, trustworthy and loyal to the core, it reflects back to us that which makes us our best selves. In its eyes, we do no wrong and we are always worthy of an effusive greeting, whether we’ve been gone five minutes or five days.
AUSTIN, TX
thecountrycook.net

Nutella Puppy Chow

A classic treat gets a hazelnut twist by swapping traditional peanut butter for delicious Nutella in this Nutella Puppy Chow recipe!. Puppy Chow has been a long standing favorite of mine since I was a kid. It is so simple to make with just a small amount of ingredients. I haven't meet anyone yet that doesn't love it. When I realized I didn't have enough peanut butter to make it the traditional way recently, I grabbed a bottle of Nutella. And let me tell you, it turned out absolutely amazing! Still having the classic flavors of the standard puppy chow, this version has a light and subtle hazelnut taste that really makes it stand out from the usual. You really need to whip up a batch of this Nutella Puppy Chow recipe!
PETS
