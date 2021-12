A classic treat gets a hazelnut twist by swapping traditional peanut butter for delicious Nutella in this Nutella Puppy Chow recipe!. Puppy Chow has been a long standing favorite of mine since I was a kid. It is so simple to make with just a small amount of ingredients. I haven't meet anyone yet that doesn't love it. When I realized I didn't have enough peanut butter to make it the traditional way recently, I grabbed a bottle of Nutella. And let me tell you, it turned out absolutely amazing! Still having the classic flavors of the standard puppy chow, this version has a light and subtle hazelnut taste that really makes it stand out from the usual. You really need to whip up a batch of this Nutella Puppy Chow recipe!

