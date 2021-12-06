ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 including 1 omicron case found on board Norwegian Cruise Line ship

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

Several cases of COVID-19 have been reported on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship, with at least one probable case found to be the omicron variant. The Louisiana Department of Health announced that 17 cases have been detected on the Norwegian Breakaway sailing out of the port of New Orleans....

