After taking last year off, South Pasadenans were out en masse at Thursday’s Farmers Market for the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. And for the first time in South Pasadena history, we also lit a giant Menorah. A few years back, a small tree was planted in the museum park next to the Gold Line station to be the city holiday tree. It has rapidly grown into such a large tree that the South Pasadena Arts Council needed city assistance to decorate it, including a large bow at the very top (thanks to SPARC founder Lissa Reynolds, which is another story!)

SOUTH PASADENA, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO