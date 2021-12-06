ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Three sent to hospital after head-on collision in Cambria County

By Alexis Loya
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqwxL_0dFLepWp00

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Three people were transported to Conemaugh Hospital following a head-on collision in West Taylor Township.

The crash occurred around 9:55 a.m. Monday at the 100 block of Iron Street in Johnstown.

A driver was traveling down the road when they failed to yield to oncoming traffic before passing a parked car, according to the Johnstown Police Department. As a result, they crashed into another car head-on that contained two passengers.

All three were transported to the hospital, though the severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The following units were on-scene:

  • West Taylor FD
  • Middle Taylor FD
  • Lower Yoder FD
  • Johnstown FD
  • West End EMS
  • 7th Ward EMS
  • Hilltop EMS
  • CMMC Dart
  • Johnstown PD

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

