Three sent to hospital after head-on collision in Cambria County

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — Three people were transported to Conemaugh Hospital following a head-on collision in West Taylor Township.

The crash occurred around 9:55 a.m. Monday at the 100 block of Iron Street in Johnstown.

A driver was traveling down the road when they failed to yield to oncoming traffic before passing a parked car, according to the Johnstown Police Department. As a result, they crashed into another car head-on that contained two passengers.

All three were transported to the hospital, though the severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The following units were on-scene:

West Taylor FD

Middle Taylor FD

Lower Yoder FD

Johnstown FD

West End EMS

7th Ward EMS

Hilltop EMS

CMMC Dart

Johnstown PD

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.