ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Photo of Santa applying for gun permit causes controversy

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MNlKV_0dFLedBL00

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture that has caused backlash online.

The photo, posted by the sheriff’s Twitter account, shows a bearded man in a red suit sitting at a desk. The photo is accompanied by text reading: “Guess who came in to receive his Concealed Handgun Permit today?” The post includes a Santa Claus emoji.

Within five hours, the tweet received over 550 comments, many arguing the photo was inappropriate, with one man saying his child is now scared of Santa, KDVR reported.

The sheriff’s office responded with another tweet, saying “EPSO intended to highlight our staff in the Concealed Handgun Permit Office, not to be insensitive. Santa correlates to the month of December and we thought he would help to recognize our hardworking staff.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
65K+
Followers
80K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy