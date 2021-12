On Sunday, dressed in spandex leggings and a workout top while she filmed herself in the mirror, Jenna Ryan patted her exposed stomach and even weighed herself on camera while asking TikTok viewers to avert their eyes from her feet because she’s been “too freaked out to have a pedicure lately.” “OK, so here’s the deal…,” said Ryan. “The first week in January, I have to report to prison, and the only thing that I can see that’s good about having to go to prison is that I’m going to be able to work out a lot and do a lot of yoga and detox.” For her role in storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2020, Ryan, a Texas real estate agent, was sentenced to 60 days in jail.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO