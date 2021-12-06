ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethiopian forces have recaptured two strategic towns, government says

By Thomson Reuters
 3 days ago

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopian forces have recaptured the strategic towns of Dessie and Kombolcha from rebellious Tigrayan forces, the government said on Monday, the...

The Guardian

Ethiopian PM on battlefront, says state-affiliated TV

A state-affiliated Ethiopian TV channel has broadcast footage purporting to show the country’s Nobel peace prize-winning prime minister on the battlefront of the country’s year-long war against Tigray forces, four days after he announced he would direct the army from there. Wearing military uniform, Abiy Ahmed claimed in the footage...
Ethiopia government recaptures Lalibela, a U.N. World Heritage site – TV

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopian government forces and their regional allies have recaptured the town of Lalibela, a town in the Amhara region and a United Nations World Heritage site, state-affiliated Fana broadcaster said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Addis Ababa Newsroom; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
OPINION: It is time for us to challenge the Ethiopian Government

Opinions expressed in the Op/Ed section of The Knight Crier are not necessarily reflective of the views of the entire staff of the KC. This is a follow-up article to a story from earlier this year. To read this article, click the following link. Two weeks ago, US Secretary of...
Macron announces a Saudi-French initiative to solve crisis with Lebanon – Asharq TV

CAIRO (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Saturday a Saudi-French initiative to solve a diplomatic row between several Gulf states and Lebanon, Asharq TV reported. Saudi Arabia expelled Lebanon’s envoy to the kingdom, recalled its ambassador to Beirut and banned Lebanese imports after comments made by former Lebanese...
Person
Abiy Ahmed
The Independent

UN says large quantities of food looted in northern Ethiopia

Large quantities of U.N. food earmarked for malnourished people in northern Ethiopia have been looted from warehouses, reportedly by elements of Tigrayan forces and the local population, the United Nations said Wednesday.U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the small-scale theft of food from warehouses in the town of Kombolcha in the Amhara region escalated to mass lookting of warehouses across the Kombolcha area in recent days.In addition, he said three U.N. World Food Program trucks used for humanitarian operations were commandeered by military personnel for their own use on Tuesday and Wednesday. Dujarric said the exact amount of food that...
AFP

S. Africa MPs reject controversial land expropriation bill

A bid to allow South Africa's government expropriate land without compensation as a way to redress past injustices flopped on Tuesday after lawmakers rejected a bill to change the constitution. But the government was not perturbed saying it would turn to alternative legislation to redistribute land. The proposed law failed to garner the required two-thirds majority in the 400-seat parliament, with 204 lawmakers voting in favour and 145 against. Black South Africans were dispossessed of their land during three centuries of colonialism and apartheid, the system of white-minority rule that officially ended in 1994.
AFP

Burkina Faso PM, govt resign over security crisis

Burkina Faso's premier and government resigned Wednesday as protests mounted against officials' inability to combat a wave of jihadist attacks that have killed thousands. The premier's resignation comes after the president last month stressed the need for a "stronger" cabinet on the eve of anti-government protests over the jihadist violence.
kdal610.com

African governments may have to impose vaccine mandates, says Africa CDC

NAIROBI (Reuters) – African governments will have no choice but to start imposing vaccine mandates if citizens refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the head of the African Centres for Disease Control said on Thursday. (Reporting by Ayenat Mersie and James Macharia; Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Alison...
AFP

Burkina Faso president accepts resignation of PM: decree

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Dabire and his government, a presidential decree said. In view of "the letter of resignation of December 8," the president decrees that "the duties of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire are terminated," the government's secretary general Stephane Wenceslas Sanou said, reading out the decree on public television. The resignation of a prime minister requires the resignation of the entire government, according to Burkina Faso law. However the outgoing government will be required to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new one is formed, Sanou said.
AFP

UN halts aid handouts in Ethiopia town after mass looting

The World Food Program has suspended aid distribution in the northern Ethiopian town of Kombolcha after "mass looting" of its warehouses blamed on Tigrayan forces, a UN spokesman said Wednesday. Stephane Dujarric told reporters there had been "mass looting of warehouses across Kombolcha in recent days, reportedly by elements of the Tigrayan forces and some members of the local population." "Large quantities of humanitarian food supplies, including nutritional items for malnourished children, have been stolen and looted," he said, warning that the looting risked increasing food insecurity in northern Ethiopia. In the provinces of Tigray, Amhara and Afar, an estimated 9.4 million people "are now in critical need of food assistance," Dujarric said, a significant leap on previous estimates.
Analysis-Compromised Hamdok battles to save Sudan’s political transition

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, reinstated after a coup, must now pull off a political juggling act if he is to realise his ambition of forming a government to secure a civilian foothold in his country’s turbulent transition away from autocracy. To salvage the...
Myanmar chides U.N. for bias, meddling after Suu Kyi conviction

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s military government accused senior United Nations officials on Thursday of interference and making judgments based on “distorted news”, days after a storm of international criticism over the jailing of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet was among...
Place
Africa
AFP

Life under rebel rule in an Ethiopian holy city

Father Tsige Mezgebu was leading an afternoon prayer service in August when a column of haggard-looking rebels entered Lalibela, prompting worshippers to cry out "God save our city!" Father Tsige said the toughest part was living without basic services like banking and communications.
ARTnews

Afghan Artists Make Plea to U.S. and European Leaders for Refuge: ‘A Dark Future Awaits’

In an urgent effort to flee persecution, a group of anonymous Afghan artists penned an open letter to President Joe Biden and other European political leaders seeking evacuation from the country following the Taliban regime’s takeover. Artists at Risk, a global nonprofit organization founded as an affiliate of the Finnish arts platform Perpetuum Mobile to aid artists in conflict zones, delivered the letter on Monday to Biden. The letter’s other recipients included German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Fearing for their...
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
France condemns attack that killed seven U.N. peacekeepers in Mali

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned an attack that killed seven United Nations peacekeepers and wounded several others in Mali on Wednesday, saying those responsible must be identified and held accountable. Seven United Nations peacekeepers in central Mali were killed and three others seriously wounded...
Six Sudanese soldiers killed in Ethiopian attack, Sudan military says

KHARTOUM (REUTERS) – Six Sudanese soldiers were killed on Saturday in an attack by Ethiopian forces on a Sudanese army post near the border between the countries, Sudanese military sources told Reuters. Sudan’s army said in an earlier statement on Facebook that “groups of the Ethiopian army and militias attacked...
Russia blasts U.S. stance in embassy row, cautious on Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia accused the United States on Thursday of refusing to cooperate in a longstanding row over their respective embassies, two days after the issue was raised in a call between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that despite reaching an...
