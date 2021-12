For the past 27 years, the Kentucky Horse Park (KHP) has been lighting up for the holidays big time. And this, its 28th year, is no exception. Between Nov. 22 and Dec. 31, Southern Lights Presented by Friends of Coal will welcome thousands of families and friends to drive through its three miles of more than a million twinkling lights. Imagine all those dazzling displays along the park’s farm lanes reflected in the snow!

