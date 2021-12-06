Empty Stocking Fund enters final days for applications, donations

ELIZABETHTOWN — Applications and donations in this year’s annual Empty Stocking Fund endeavor are being accepted through Friday.

Applications for assistance can be picked up, filled out and turned in at the Department of Social Services. Applications are only available at the DSS office, and are available in English and Spanish. The DSS office is at 208 E. McKay St. This is adjacent to the Bladen County Hospital, down the street that is beside the helicopter landing pad.

Those who were selected for vouchers in 2020 are not eligible this year, just as with past protocols.

Donations are also being accepted through Friday.

The Bladen Journal, Leinwand’s, the Department of Social Services and the Lumber River United Way partner to bring the project to Bladen County.

This act of benevolence allows those who wish to give to the less fortunate an avenue to do so, and those who need a little help at Christmas are able to through a qualifying process. Applicants are vetted by DSS. Vouchers for shopping are provided that can be used at Leinwand’s.

The newspaper serves as the community’s conduit in the process.

All recipients of the community’s good will are from Bladen County.

The newspaper staff will make calls to those who will receive vouchers on Dec. 14 and if necessary Dec. 15, then do distribution on Dec. 15-16. Like the last three years, those called should be prepared to bring photo ID when they come to pick up their voucher.

Donations can only be made through the Bladen Journal or Lumber River United Way, and they can be mailed or dropped off. To donate using the internet, go to lumberriveruw.org/esfbladen.

The newspaper office is in the same building as the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. It is next to the Bladen County Public Library, and across the intersection from the new fire station.

To mail a donation to the Bladen Journal, be sure the check is made payable to the Empty Stocking Fund/United Way. Mail it to Bladen Journal, c/o Empty Stocking Fund, PO Box 70, Elizabethtown, NC 28337. Cash or checks can be brought to the newspaper’s temporary office at 207 E. Broad St. in Elizabethtown.

Donors will be asked their name, but can give anonymously. Those names, or anonymous listing, will appear in the newspaper along with the size of the gift.

The fund to help Bladen County children under the age of 18 reached $11,652.50 last year, topping the $10,300 of 2019, and $8,185 in 2018. Collected this year so far is $2,750.

Donations thus far include:

• Trinity United Methodist Men, $1,500.

• Leslie Johnson, $250.

• Mary Augustine, $50.

• Cephus Beatty, $50.

• Elizabeth and Paul Albritton, $50.

• Christ Our Savior Ministries, $200.

• Erin McCarty, $50.

• Dr. Teressa McKoy Watts, $200.

• Laurie and Richard Smith, $200.

• Catherine and Charles DeVane, $100.

• Lady Dee, $100.