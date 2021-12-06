Explore Massanutten Resort – Massanutten, VA

So you’ve decided to make the open road your new home. Preparing for van life comes with plenty of romantic notions of chasing adventures on a whim, but the actual logistics are inevitably a bit more complicated. Roxy and Ben Dawson, who lived on the road for nearly five years, know firsthand that transitioning to the van lifestyle can be full of bumps and pitfalls. The married couple, and former members of the Blue Ridge Outdoors Road Team, recently co-authored “The Falcon Guide to Van Life,” a guide book filled with practical living advice, suggested road trips, van-friendly National Park secrets, and (more than a few) cute dog pictures. Here, they’ve shared a handful of key tips for those contemplating calling an adventure vehicle home.
