Explore Massanutten Resort – Massanutten, VA

Another glorious fall is slowly drawing to a close in the Shenandoah Valley. But as the blaze of fall begins to disappear from the mountainsides, there’s still adventure to be had, and beauty to be beheld! The Shenandoah National Park and Skyline Drive area is a great choice for a winter adventure. And don’t forget to stick around for the whole show! After a day of adventure in the quiet hush of winter’s beauty there’s still more to come. Plan to stay and take in the star-filled night sky above Front Royal, VA. Today, light pollution has made stargazing difficult for those living in highly populated, metro areas. That’s yet another reason to escape to the Front Royal area this winter so you can enjoy the night sky the way it should be seen.

FRONT ROYAL, VA ・ 27 DAYS AGO