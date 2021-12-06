ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teen son fatally shoots the husband of woman fighting his mom in a bar, Texas cops say

By Mitchell Willetts
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas man was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight between his wife and another woman at a bar, San Antonio police told news outlets. The fight broke out before 2 a.m., Dec. 6, at El Cubilete,...

www.miamiherald.com

Drop Box
2d ago

I never understood why people call other people for backup like their the police. I've been in arguments while out partying and just walked away. I'm never going to put my loved ones life at risk as well as mines for something so senseless. Just walk away remove yourself from the drama, there's always another bar down the street or just go home. What type of mother involves their kids in something like this. As a mother as an adult she should have just left the bar before it got out of hand🤦🏽‍♂️

