How increasing the yield potential depends on the row-type in barley

Since the emergence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), many vaccine trials have been initiated. An important goal of vaccination is the development of neutralizing antibody (Ab) against SARS-CoV-2. However, the possible induction of antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) of infection, which is known for other coronaviruses and dengue virus infections, is a particular concern in vaccine development. Here, we demonstrated that human iPS cell-derived, immortalized, and ACE2- and TMPRSS2-expressing myeloid cell lines are useful as host cells for SARS-CoV-2 infection. The established cell lines were cloned and screened based on their function in terms of susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2-infection or IL-6 productivity. Using the resulting K-ML2 (AT) clone 35 for SARS-CoV-2-infection or its subclone 35"“40 for IL-6 productivity, it was possible to evaluate the potential of sera from severe COVID-19 patients to cause ADE and to stimulate IL-6 production upon infection with SARS-CoV-2.

SCIENCE ・ 10 HOURS AGO