It's been just a couple of days since the all-new Ford Ranger was revealed to the world. Although the version shown was a global model with a few differences from the US-bound truck, it's fundamentally the same vehicle. As with other rugged new Fords, the new Ranger will come with a large range of accessories to suit any lifestyle or activity. Some of these have now been previewed on the Ford Australia website with collaborators including ARB. While we can't guarantee all these extras will be available stateside, it gives prospective Ranger customers an idea of what to expect.

