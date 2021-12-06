ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little People, Big World's Jacob Roloff Announces Birth of 1st Child with Wife Isabel Rock

By Dory Jackson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacob Roloff and his wife, Isabel Rock, are officially parents!. The former Little People, Big World star, 24, announced the birth of the couple's first child on Twitter Monday. "My wife is a superhero, my son is an angel and all nurses are saints," he wrote. "Goodnight." The couple...

