Jupiter Hills in Florida to host AJGA's Team TaylorMade Invitational in 2022

Many of the world’s best male junior golfers – 72 of them, to be exact – will be bound for Florida in May to kick off the AJGA’s 2022 summer season of events.

First up is the Team TaylorMade Invitational, a 54-hole tournament slated for May 27-30 at Jupiter Hills Club in Tequesta, Florida. The club previously hosted the 1987 U.S. Amateur as well as the 2018 U. S. Amateur Four-Ball.

“Jupiter Hills is proud to serve as the host of the 2022 Team TaylorMade Invitational because it clearly illustrates our commitment to amateur golf and major golf events,” said Jupiter Hills Club president Robert Hofmann via a media statement. “We are honored to partner with the AJGA and TaylorMade so that these highly skilled young players can experience our impressive golf facilities. We anticipate that our Hills Course will be a great challenge for them. Additionally, our membership is eager to build some strong new relationships within this great game.”

A product of the Fazio family, George and his nephew, Tom, designed the Hills Course (1970) and the Village Course (1979) at Jupiter Hills. Tom’s son, Logan, revitalized the Village Course in 2017 and the Hills Course in 2020 with his father as part of the club’s 50th anniversary. The Hills Course ranks No. 5 on Golfweek’s Best 2021 list of private courses in Florida.

“We are so excited to bring this premiere junior golf event to Jupiter Hills Club,” said AJGA Executive Director Stephen Hamblin via the media statement. “The partnership we have with TaylorMade and Jupiter Hills is going to elevate this event to a new level in just its second year, and we cannot wait to help promote junior golf at such a premiere venue.”