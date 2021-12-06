ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Upcoming pairing of PGA Tour, ESPN+ will provide juggernaut of golf coverage starting in 2022

By Steve DiMeglio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXeXb_0dFLblQC00

Talk about a mighty two ball.

The PGA Tour will ring in the new year by pairing with ESPN+ to give sports fans extended and expanded coverage of the Tour.

Think PGA Tour Live on steroids.

The PGA Tour and ESPN+ announced details Monday for the inaugural season of PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, which will more than triple total coverage of PGA Tour play during the year. This is part of the PGA Tour’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio that was announced in March 2020 and begins in 2022.

More than 3,200 hours of new live streaming will be added, bringing the total to more than 4,300 exclusive hours of action throughout the year. The live coverage of between 35-40 events begins with the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the Sony Open in Hawaii, with at least 28 events having four full days of coverage and four simultaneous live feeds each day.

All coverage will be available to ESPN+’s more than 17.1 million subscribers.

ESPN+ is available through the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. That’s lower than the $9.99 consumers were charged per month for PGA Tour Live through NBC Sports Gold. PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ is also part of the Disney Bundle, a streaming subscription that includes access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

In other words, fans who previously paid $9.99 per month for PGA Tour Live can now pay $6.99 per month and tap into coverage of the PGA Tour and thousands of hours of other sports, including the NHL, MLB, FA Cup, college sports and the UFC, plus original programming. More than 21,000 live events will be aired in 2022.

“The start of the PGA Tour in 2022 will tee off a new and exciting opportunity for fans to watch the best golfers in the world,” said Burke Magnus, president of programming and original entertainment for ESPN.

Beginning with the American Express in January, PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will offer fans four live feeds:

  • The main feed. This will include primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course. Think NFL RedZone.
  • The marquee group. This will show every shot from each player in the group.
  • The featured groups. This is traditional coverage of two different featured groups.
  • The featured holes. This will be a combination of four par-3s and holes deemed as pivotal.

For instance, at the Players Championship, three of the par-3 holes will be on the broadcast and perhaps the drivable par-4 12th. Every shot of every player in the four holes will be shown on this feed.

When network television coverage begins, the four streams will become two featured groups and two featured holes.

Sixteen on-course cameras will capture play, which will provide more flexibility in what can be shown. The production crew will grow from roughly 85 people to 210, with 15 announcers calling the action on the four channels. And two majors will be aired: golf programming on ESPN+ also includes the Masters (115 hours of live coverage, plus 50 hours of the Masters Films from 1960-2020) and the PGA Championship (200 hours of live coverage, plus 30 hours of library and classic programming).

PGA Tour Live launched in 2015. It moved to NBC Sports Gold in 2019.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Phil Mickelson Has 2-Word Message For Tiger Woods

You had better believe Phil Mickelson took notice of his buddy/rival Tiger Woods getting back out on the course as he continues his rehab. Considering he’s still recovering from the leg injuries he suffered when he crashed his car back in February, Tiger’s swing looks pretty good. So good, in fact, Mickelson thinks his pal could be gunning for his record of being the oldest golfer to win a major.
TIGER, GA
rolling out

Jalen Rose files for divorce from ESPN host Molly Qerim

ESPN‘s power couple appears to be no longer. Former NBA player and current analyst Jalen Rose has filed for divorce from “First Take” host Molly Qerim, TMZ Sports reports. “We both agree remaining friends and colleagues is the best course of action for our relationship moving forward,”...
NBA
The Spun

Legendary PGA Tour Player Has Died At 87

The golf world is in mourning today as Lee Elder, a trail blazer in the world of professional golf, has passed away. He was 87 years old. Born in Texas, Elder was one of 10 children and lost his father during World War II. His mother passed away several months later, and his youth was a bit unstable before he found golf.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods set to return to golf, will play with son Charlie at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods will play in next week’s PNC Championship alongside his 12-year-old son, Charlie, the tournament announced on Wednesday. The two-day event, which begins Dec. 18 in Orlando, will mark Woods’ return to tournament play after sustaining traumatic leg injuries in a single-car accident outside Los Angeles last February. Team Woods made its debut in the event last year.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
golfmagic.com

THREE EVENTS we expect Tiger Woods to play on the PGA Tour in 2022

Tiger Woods has confirmed he will no longer be playing a full schedule on the PGA Tour for the remainder of his career - but here at GolfMagic, we fully expect him to play in at least three tournaments in 2022. Woods, 45, spoke to the public for the first...
GOLF
FanSided

Tiger Woods Saves the PGA Tour

Tiger Woods saved the PGA Tour from other emergent golf leagues hoping to pry the best players away from the world’s top Tour. Of all the things Tiger Woods addressed at his news conference this week, his comments on the PGA Tour might have the most profound impact on the future of golf.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Golf Ball#Golf Course#Pga Tour Live#The Pga Tour#Espn Com#Espnplus Com#Hulu#Nhl#Fa Cup#Ufc#The American Express
golfmagic.com

"Where's this on PGA Tour?!" Bryson DeChambeau SLAMS Brooks Koepka at The Match

Bryson DeChambeau questioned how Brooks Koepka produced such stunning golf against him in Las Vegas as he was humbled 4&3 in The Match. Koepka, who first began the public feud by rolling his eyes in a now-famous interview from the PGA Championship in May, went 3 up through six holes and won the 8th hole to make it dormie four.
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Pga Tour, announced a broadcast schedule

The PGA TOUR announced today the network and cable schedule for the 2022 portion of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Schedule, with CBS Sports (20 events) and NBC (12 events) maintaining weekend coverage for the majority of FedExCup tournaments. Pga Tour, schedule. Under the new, nine-year domestic media rights agreements with...
GOLF
TODAY.com

Tiger Woods opens up about returning to golf

Golf superstar Tiger Woods is speaking out in the wake of his devastating car crash back in February, revealing new details about his health, his fears and his future. NBC national correspondent Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.Nov. 30, 2021.
GOLF
Reuters

Woods supports PGA Tour over any rival leagues

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods has no intention of resuming a full-time playing schedule but when he does return to competition he made clear on Tuesday that it will be on the PGA Tour and not with any potential breakaway circuit. Woods was asked about a new Saudi-backed breakaway...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

Fall Season PGA Tour Awards: Best player, rookie, moment and more

This is the space where I typically write The Monday Finish — but this week there was basically nothing that needs finishing, so it’s time to reflect on the season that has already happened!. Fun fact: We have now entered a part of the schedule the PGA Tour officially refers...
GOLF
foxsports640.com

Tiger quits the PGA Tour full time

Jupiter Island’s Tiger Woods says he won’t be climbing mountains or playing full-time on the PGA Tour any time soon. Woods recently told Golf Digest that he will not play the PGA Tour on a limited basis. He will never play “full-time, ever again.”. After seriously injuring his legs in...
GOLF
HBCU Gameday

PGA Tour pioneer Lee Elder passes away

The PGA Tour started in 1929 and The Masters started in 1934, yet it wasn’t until 1975 that a black man was allowed to play the Augusta National Golf Course for The Masters.  Lee Elder, considered the leading black dignitary of professional golf, died on Nov. 29. Elder would not only lead the charge for […] The post PGA Tour pioneer Lee Elder passes away appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
GOLF
FanSided

New PGA Tour Schedule Mostly Back to Normal; Some Events Moved

We’ve already been though nine weeks of the 2022 PGA Tour Schedule, but until a couple of days ago, no one knew what the rest of the season would look like. After two years of COVID influenced scheduling, things have finally settled down in the world of men’s professional golf. Well, except for the HSBC WGC event which was supposed to be held in October. And the 3M and Rocket Mortgage move closer to the end, the better to increase the suspense of FedEx points.
GOLF
UPI News

Tiger Woods doesn't expect full-time return to PGA Tour

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods spoke publicly Tuesday for the first time since his February car crash and told reporters he doesn't expect to return to a full practice and event schedule on the PGA Tour because of back and leg injuries. Woods, 45, sustained fractures to the tibia...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
99K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy