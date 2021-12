Once again, our 29th Christmas tour will be the Avondale Estates Christmas Tour of Lights. Twelve homes representing the various styles of architecture in our city will be featured for the tour. Three of the 1926 “Avondale Originals” will be lit up, as well as traditional homes built in the 30s and 40s, ranch style homes of the 50s and Craftsmen built in the last ten years. In addition to the featured homes, the city will be “lit up” along every street in town, in the Avondale Estates Business District and in the plazas around town. Take a Winter Walk around the floating Christmas tree on Avondale Lake and visit Santa at the Avondale Community Club! The Avondale Holiday Market is back! There will be an in-person market for the first time in two years on from noon to 6pm at the Avondale Community Club.

AVONDALE ESTATES, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO