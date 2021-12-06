ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not your usual Starbucks BOGO free (Alaska Airlines ticket)

By Carolyn
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve never seen anything like this before. Forget your typical BOGO free caramel macchiato. This month Starbucks is giving away a BOGO free plane ticket. (Not kidding. It’s not April first, either, so I don’t think their pulling our legs.) Enjoying Starbucks at the airport is just a given...

