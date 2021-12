FORT MYERS, Fla. — The three people who stole a puppy, worth almost $6,300, from Petland on College Parkway in Fort Myers on Sunday have been found. The puppy was also located.

The puppy is a male, red dapple miniature dachshund, according to officials.

The puppy was priced at $6,299.99.

The Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers did not state if the three individuals will face any charges.