ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Why Small Businesses Should Especially Invest In The Latest Technology

mitechnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – It’s no secret that technology is changing rapidly, and it can feel like innovations are happening every day. As a small business owner, it can be challenging to stay on top of all the latest trends and know what they mean for your business. We’ll help you navigate this...

mitechnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

TripleBlind Expands Leadership Team as its Private Data Sharing Solution Achieves Commercial Success

Follows recent announcements of $24 million funding and being named a Gartner “Cool Vendor”. TripleBlind, the private data sharing solution that allows enterprises to collaborate via its Blind Virtual Exchange API which ensures raw data is never moved or exposed, has announced new hires to its leadership team. The following new hires bring expertise to the company that will expand partnership, collaboration and business growth for TripleBlind across industries.
BUSINESS
healthleadersmedia.com

Deloitte Report Sees Record Growth in Healthcare Technology Investment

Spurred by the pandemic and digital health innovation, healthcare organizations are spending more money than ever before on healthcare technology, both to update what they have and prepare for a new future in care delivery. — A new report by Deloitte finds that investment in healthcare technology is soaring to new levels, spurred by both the pandemic and expectations that the industry will embrace new tools and platforms to improve care after COVID-19.
HEALTH
martechseries.com

Study: Ineffective Customer Communications Can Cost Small Businesses Time, Money and Talent

Weave, the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, today announced new research, The Modern Small Business: Communication for the Future, illustrating how rapidly business communication is evolving, and how technology is powering new ways for businesses to build customer relationships, remove inefficiencies and retain employees. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Mobile Technology#Surveillance Cameras#Commuting#Detroit#Chatbots
Austin American-Statesman

Austin startup AI Fleet bets that artificial intelligence can reshape trucking industry

Austin-based trucking startup AI Fleet is betting that using artificial intelligence technology and focusing on drivers could help transform the trucking industry.   CEO Marc El Khoury, who formerly worked in the trucking industry as a consultant, co-founded AI Fleet in the summer of 2020. The company uses artificial intelligence technology to streamline operations...
AUSTIN, TX
Joplin Globe

John Newby: Communities should bet on small businesses

As a community, we must solve problems and make the right decisions for our community. At the risk of redundancy, I will provide some statistics I first shared a couple years ago. From the report “Where Our Jobs Come From,” the author of the piece, Don Macke, from e2 Entrepreneurial...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
myasbn.com

Is Your Small Business Using Collaborative Software? If Not, Should It Be?

For larger established teams, collaboration software is indispensable, but for early-stage start-ups with few or no employees, there may not yet be a need. Somewhere in the evolution from early-stage to mature company however a leader will need to consider the possibility of incorporating collaborative software. The question is, are the benefits worth the cost? Should management and team leaders be seriously investigating this option or is it just a novelty distraction that will not add to your company’s success?
SOFTWARE
Inc.com

With Stimulus Benefits Ending, What Should Small-Business Owners Be Aware Of?

As the deadline of December 31 for stimulus benefits and small businesses draws closer, the Small Business Administration (SBA) has released more clarifying information. Economic Injury and Disaster Loan (EIDL) applications and Targeted Advance applications still have to be in by December 31, but the SBA will continue to review applications after the deadline, until the funds are exhausted. In contrast, the Supplemental Targeted Advance applications will not continue to be processed after the December 31 deadline, for "legal reasons." The SBA is "strongly suggesting" business owners get these applications in by December 10. If you already have an EIDL loan and are looking for an increase, you may request one up to two years after the original loan date. However, I recommend applying sooner rather than later since this incentive will end once funds are exhausted. If you would like your application to be reconsidered or want to file an appeal it you were denied, do so before December 31 or no later than six months after being declined and no later than 30 days after a reconsideration decision for appeals. Before going through either of these processes, make sure funding has not run out.
SMALL BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Brick-And-Mortar Boom Comes As Retail E-Commerce Becomes More Reliant on Physical Stores

The U.S. has seen several retailers across the country forced to close their brick-and-mortar stores amid the rise of e-commerce over the past few years. However, we are in the midst of a brick-and-mortar boom, with retailers expected to open more stores this year than they close, for the first time since 2017, according to an analysis of more than 900 chains by IHL Group, a research and advisory company. At the same time, the e-commerce businesses of retailers have become more dependent on physical stores to fulfill orders, especially during the holiday shopping season. Lionesque Group CEO Melissa Gonzalez joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
RETAIL
automationworld.com

Why You Should Invest in a Training Program for Your Employees

While interviewing job candidates, that is one of the most frequently asked questions we get. For many new workers looking to begin their careers or break into a new industry, training is a very enticing feature of a job offer, and for good reason. Unlike compensation in the form of your standard paycheck, training imparts knowledge that never goes away and will compound over time.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
mitechnews.com

FlexJobs Names 50 Virtual Companies Thriving on Remote Work

BOULDER, Co. – A recent FlexJobs survey revealed that 58 percent of respondents prefer a fully remote job post-pandemic. However, 42 percent also report that their employers will require them to return to the office full-time, and 27 percent will be expected to return to a hybrid model. To highlight the many different companies that do operate in a fully remote capacity, and to help connect job seekers to careers they can do entirely from home, FlexJobs has identified 50 virtual companies that are currently or have recently been hiring for fully remote jobs.
ECONOMY
19thnews.org

The federal government is making a new investment in women-owned small businesses

The Small Business Administration, the federal agency that supports entrepreneurs, is putting a greater focus on women business owners than ever before in the agency’s history, following two years that have decimated small businesses and brought into stark relief the barriers still facing the fastest-growing group of owners. Women-owned small...
SMALL BUSINESS
Workforce Management

United Cinemas uses Workforce.com to reduce manual input and improve customer experience

Known for their luxurious recliner seating, in-theatre dining service, and friendly staff, United Cinemas is committed to delivering the quintessential movie-going experience. Originally beginning in 1987, the theater chain has since grown to 10 locations with 300+ staff, all while staying true to their familial roots. “We’re a family-owned business,” says CFO and COO Ivan Maras. “We have that close contact with our customers.”
SOFTWARE
mitechnews.com

Manu-Tech Pitch Day: Enabling Operational Resiliency In Manufacturing

SOUTHFIELD – “Manu-Tech Pitch Event – 2021 on Dec. 8 provides insight to breakthrough technology that is enabling operational resiliency for our Michigan manufacturing firms. The event features best in class technology from companies in the Automation Alley Industry 4.0 Accelerator. The event also includes a fireside chat with Automation...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter: Prime Painting CT

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Prime Painting CT!. Three...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
biztechmagazine.com

How Technology and Awareness Training Help Small Businesses Foil Phishers

The emails seemed suspicious from the moment they began arriving. A managing partner at Kerkering Barberio, a Sarasota, Fla.-based accounting firm., was asking for his paychecks to be deposited into a new bank account. When that didn’t happen, he followed up. By the third email, the partner had become angry, demanding to know why the money wasn’t being sent where he wanted.
SMALL BUSINESS
smallbiztrends.com

Small Business Job Growth Steady in Latest ADP Report

Small businesses gained 115,000 jobs during October, mirroring their growth in September, according to the latest ADP Small Business jobs report released this week. Franchise businesses gained 35,000 jobs during the same time, nearly identical to the gain in the previous month. Nationally overall, businesses gained 534,000 jobs during October,...
SMALL BUSINESS
PennLive.com

Lawmakers should commit to an equitable recovery by investing in small businesses | PennLive letters

Pennsylvania is standing at the edge of a rare opportunity as we try to recover from the economic devastation of COVID-19. The legislature has an extra ten billion dollars to distribute, thanks to the American Rescue Plan and the CARES Act. What better way to commit to our state’s inclusive and equitable recovery than to invest in small businesses?
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy