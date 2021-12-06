$1K per week for 20 years? Leander resident wins Texas Lottery prize

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A resident in Leander will be getting a nice a payday every week for the next two decades.

The Texas Lottery announced Monday that a purchaser of a Weekly Grand scratch ticket game won the top prize and chose the weekly payout not to exceed $1,040,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven store located at 707 SH 183 in Leander. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

Texas Lottery says this was the third of four top prizes available to be claimed in this game. Weekly Grand offers more than $34.6 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 4.06, including break-even prizes.

