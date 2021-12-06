ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

$1K per week for 20 years? Leander resident wins Texas Lottery prize

By Russell Falcon
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2R0z_0dFLaycC00

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — A resident in Leander will be getting a nice a payday every week for the next two decades.

The Texas Lottery announced Monday that a purchaser of a Weekly Grand scratch ticket game won the top prize and chose the weekly payout not to exceed $1,040,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven store located at 707 SH 183 in Leander. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

Texas Lottery says this was the third of four top prizes available to be claimed in this game. Weekly Grand offers more than $34.6 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 4.06, including break-even prizes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 10

Regina C Morrison
2d ago

this is the first time I've heard of anyone winning this, that's why I quit playing them

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXAN

KXAN

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy