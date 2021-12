Liverpool hero Steven Gerrard will be back at Anfield on Saturday, but for the first time he will be representing the opposition. The Aston Villa manager made 710 appearances for Liverpool and captained them to a memorable Champions League triumph in 2005, as well as winning two FA Cups, three League Cups and the Uefa Cup during his 17-year career with the club.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO