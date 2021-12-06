Are you a podcast fan? Try one of ours

Originally Posted On: https://thepodcasthaven.com/do-you-need-headphones-for-podcasting-yes/. The answer is YES. You do need headphones for podcasting. Headphones are a must for any type of podcast kit. You’re going to need headphones regardless of where you’re recording, or the environment you’re recording in. You’ll need to be able to hear how you and everyone else on the podcast sounds. Do you sound faint? Turn up your level or get closer to the mic. Hearing buzz or distortion? Turn down the mic’s gain, or turn down the headphone level. Perhaps you’re on a remote podcast with someone in another city, you’ll need to hear them. Don’t, I repeat DON’T be that person that records the podcast with the audio coming out of the computer speakers. It can cause a feedback loop and will also show others that you’re not serious about the craft. It’s not a good look.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO