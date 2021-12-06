Are you a podcast fan? Try one of ours

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Scranton Times
 6 days ago

We discuss local news, sports, politics, editorial policies and more. Each...

www.thetimes-tribune.com

behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: Take your Steelers whuppin’ like a fan

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. This week fans forgot a lesson from the Cowher era. Our hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) and Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) will remind everyone what it means to be a “60 Min Fan.” Join BTSC’s Kyle and Greg for their black-and-gold breakdown of everything “Stillers” on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and so much more.
NFL
247Sports

Podcast: You Have Questions, We Have Answers!

Irish Illustrated Insider finishes the week with a questions-only podcast ranging from Oklahoma State to recruiting and personnel to a spiraling basketball problem. Listen to the podcast on Anchor | Subscribe on iTunes | Tunein Radio app | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Breaker | Castbox | Overcast | Pocket Casts | PodBean | Radio Public | Stitcher.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#News Engine
wabcradio.com

Video: Bo Dietl One Tough Podcast

One Tough Podcast: Bo Talks with Ira Rosen, Author of “Ticking Clock Behind the Scenes At 60 Minutes” One Tough Podcast: What About The Future Scares Bo?
TV & VIDEOS
Miami Herald

Greg Cote Show podcast: Quirk Fest! Our listeners are odd. Are we even weirder? Our wives tell all

How weird/odd/quirky are you? What is your strangest habit? Join us in the latest episode of the Greg Cote Show podcast, out now — because it’s a Quirk Fest!. We recently invited listeners to call into a show hot line and share with us what’s most unusual about them. The response was huge, and we bring you a bunch of the best ones, with our commentary. Quick tease: Racing a giant poodle up stairs.
MIAMI, FL
News Channel Nebraska

Do You Need Headphones For Podcasting? YES

Originally Posted On: https://thepodcasthaven.com/do-you-need-headphones-for-podcasting-yes/. The answer is YES. You do need headphones for podcasting. Headphones are a must for any type of podcast kit. You’re going to need headphones regardless of where you’re recording, or the environment you’re recording in. You’ll need to be able to hear how you and everyone else on the podcast sounds. Do you sound faint? Turn up your level or get closer to the mic. Hearing buzz or distortion? Turn down the mic’s gain, or turn down the headphone level. Perhaps you’re on a remote podcast with someone in another city, you’ll need to hear them. Don’t, I repeat DON’T be that person that records the podcast with the audio coming out of the computer speakers. It can cause a feedback loop and will also show others that you’re not serious about the craft. It’s not a good look.
ELECTRONICS
/Film

Daily Podcast: Our Favorite Alternative Christmas Movies

On the December 9, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by senior writer and chief film critic Chris Evangelista to discuss some of our favorite alternative Christmas movies. Opening Banter:. In Our Feature Presentation: 29 Alternative Christmas Movies That Aren't Die Hard. Chris's Top 5.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
Pride Of Detroit

PODcast: A long time coming for this one

There’s plenty to be said about what the best way to approach a bombed-out season in professional sports, especially one that rewards failure with draft capital and positioning. In this generation alone we’ve been engulfed by the term “tanking,” and everyone wants to play for position, or at the very least maximize return on pain.
NFL

