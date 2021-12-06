ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Gov. Evers announces $150,000 grant for computer science education

By Kyle Jones
 2 days ago
WISC-TV/Channel3000

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A new grant announced Monday will help fund a program that is bringing computer science to Wisconsin classrooms.

Gov. Evers and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation CEO Missy Hughes announced the $150,000 grant at the Howard-Suamico School District.

“Technology is the pathway to innovation in everything from healthcare and education to manufacturing and commerce,” Evers said in a statement Monday. “These funds will be an important resource to ensure our kids—even as young as kindergarten—have the opportunity to explore computer science and expand their skills.”

The grant supports the Computer Science Talent Ecosystem Youth project, which trains teachers and develops curricula.

The project also creates internship opportunities in the computer science industry.

Schools in Brown County are currently serving as a testing ground for the program. If found successful, it will expand statewide.

Officials said the project is helping to address a shortage of qualified high-tech workers.

“Those jobs provide wages that will allow a Wisconsin family to achieve economic stability and enjoy all the wonderful things Wisconsin offers,” Hughes said. “The number of opportunities that require computer science and technology literacy is only going to grow.”

The project is led by Cooperative Education Service Agency 7 and is also supported by Microsoft.

