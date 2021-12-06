ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Gerrity’s Supermarkets to open vaccine clinics in Lackawanna County

By Nico Rossi
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45CtwW_0dFLaUKW00

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several Gerrity’s Supermarkets will be opening COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout Lackawanna County over the next two weeks.

According to a press release, Gerrity’s Supermarkets and Lackawanna County have partnered together and will offer a free $50 Gerrity’s gift card to the first 100 people who get their first dose of the vaccine within the clinics.

Biden Expressway ramp closed for an overturned tractor-trailer in Scranton

The clinics will be distributing the Moderna vaccine to anyone 18 years of age or older who wishes to receive it.

Joyce “Mom” Fasula, President of Gerrity’s says she is pleased to offer the vaccines.

“We are grateful to Lackawanna County for giving us the opportunity to offer these gift cards,” said Fasula. “We are so thrilled to have a positive impact on the health of our community.”

The clinics will be held on these specific dates, at the following locations:

  • Gerrity’s, Keyser-Oak Shopping Center, Scranton, Wednesday, December 8
  • Gerrity’s, 702 South Main Avenue, Scranton, Wednesday December 15
  • Gerrity’s, 4015 Birney Avenue, Moosic, Thursday, December 16

Anyone who is interested can sign up on Gerrity’s website .

