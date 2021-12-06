Adweek Podcast: Who Won Agency of the Year?

Viant Technology Inc., a leading people-based advertising software company, and Adweek, the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem, today announced the results of a joint survey that examined consumer attitudes towards digital advertising. The exclusive survey, titled, “Can The Digital Ad Experience Be Saved?” is of more than 500 domestic consumers and revealed perceptions of digital advertising experiences, overall attitudes toward personalization, how they feel about the “value exchange” for personal information, and what consumers are willing to share to get the best possible ad experience.
