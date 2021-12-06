ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Adweek Podcast: Who Won Agency of the Year?

By Al Mannarino
AdWeek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the year begins to wrap up, we’re joined by Adweek’s...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
tejanonation.net

‘Anything For Selena’ Podcast named Newcomer of the Year by Apple Podcasts

The Anything For Selena podcast released earlier this year is a story of how Selena helped shape pop culture and American identity. The 10-episode podcast had over half a million downloads and was an intimate journey about belonging in America for podcast host and creator Maria Garcia, a journalist and first-generation Mexican immigrant. The podcast continues to earn recognition as it was named Newcomer of the Year on the list of Apple Podcasts Best of 2021, announced this week.
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

Mischief @ No Fixed Address Is Adweek's 2021 Breakthrough Agency of the Year

Few advertising agencies would see an impromptu endorsement on social media as a chance to create a new product line—especially not an endorsement that promises to show viewers how to achieve a “smooth ass hoo-ha.” Most would have considered teen creator Carly Joy’s viral TikTok about her personal shaving routine—which effectively doubled as an ad for beauty brand Eos’ line of shaving creams—too risqué to acknowledge. But Mischief @ No Fixed Address, an expansion of the Canadian agency No Fixed Address, recognized an opportunity for some clever reactive marketing.
ECONOMY
oilersnation.com

Real Life Podcast Episode 333 – Oilers won and the Nation partied

A brand new week has arrived on our calendars and that means the gang from the Real Life Podcast is back with a brand new episode to help you get you through what’s left of your week. Today, the guys looked at the Nation viewing party that happened on Saturday, Oilers talk, and a whole lot more.
NHL
OCRegister

How KLLI 93.9 radio won Spanish-language station of the year

It was just another busy day at work for Haz Montana, vice president of audio brands for Meruelo Media and KLLI (93.9 FM) in Culver City. The bilingual pop and rhythmic contemporary station features an all-female line-up with Melissa Rios, Angélica Vale and Caro Márquez. Montana was aware that KLLI...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#Adweek Podcast#Won Agency#European
AdWeek

Tuesday Stir

-A new Christmas commercial comes from Peru and features people singing about the holidays, stating that nothing will stand in the way of them enjoying their time of year—not too much turkey, bad gifts, nightmare traffic and shopping, and endless dishes to be washed. But no matter what their holiday annoyance is, everyone does agree that the gift of a panettone from Blanca Flor is a tasty way to end a meal. The festive spot was done by VMLY&R Lima.
TV & VIDEOS
martechseries.com

Viant and Adweek Survey Reveals Consumer Advertising Sentiment

Viant Technology Inc., a leading people-based advertising software company, and Adweek, the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem, today announced the results of a joint survey that examined consumer attitudes towards digital advertising. The exclusive survey, titled, “Can The Digital Ad Experience Be Saved?” is of more than 500 domestic consumers and revealed perceptions of digital advertising experiences, overall attitudes toward personalization, how they feel about the “value exchange” for personal information, and what consumers are willing to share to get the best possible ad experience.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
AdWeek

WhatsApp Adds New Options to Disappearing Messages

WhatsApp released new options for its Disappearing Messages feature. The Snapchat-inspired feature debuted late last year, allowing users to have messages disappear from individual conversations after seven days. Brandy Shaul. Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.
CELL PHONES
AdWeek

Instagram: How to Use the Chill Chat Theme

Instagram released a Chill chat theme that adds a snowy winter background to conversations. Our guide will show you how to use the Chill chat theme in the Instagram mobile application. Brandy Shaul. Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.
CELL PHONES
AdWeek

It's Up to Brands to Bridge the Gap Between Art and Tech

Editor’s note: This piece is part of our Columnist Network series, which explores the tactical thoughts and actions from Adweek’s community of high-level experts. Today, Anastasia Leng of CreativeX discusses the divided opinions on the marriage of tech and creative. Below, in her own words, she says it’s important to view tech tools as partners in the process.
DESIGN
AdWeek

GroupM and Zenith Project Ad Spend Will Grow, Led by Digital

Global advertising spend grew double digits this year, according to two new forecasts from WPP’s media group, GroupM and Publicis Groupe media agency Zenith. Olivia is Adweek's senior reporter specializing in media agencies. Stephen Lepitak. Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.
MARKETS
AdWeek

Streaming Services Crash Linear's Holiday TV Programming Party

Discovery and its streaming service Discovery+ are known for their wealth of unscripted series. For the holidays, though, the company’s streamer is trying out something new: its first-ever step into scripted fare with Candy Coated Christmas, a holiday movie featuring Ree Drummond of Food Network’s Pioneer Woman fame.
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Thursday Stir

-The Milk Processor Education Program, creative media consultancy Gale are back with the “You’re Gonna Need Milk for That” campaign, with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. In it, he teams with animated milk for a dance challenge. As JuJu dances, GIFs of white and chocolate milk glasses and jugs dance alongside him. The #DoTheJuJu challenge is part of the new Got Milk? campaign.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AdWeek

Marketing Industry Launches New CMO Sustainability Accelerator Collaborative

New York, NY, Dec. 7, 2021 – Leading organizations in the marketing industry today announced a groundbreaking coalition of resources and professional expertise to catalyze the global marketing community in driving growth through sustainable innovation. A joint effort of the ANA, Sustainable Brands and Adweek, the Global CMO Sustainability...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AdWeek

Personalization Unlocks A New Era of Shopping

In an increasingly technology-driven world, personal shopping and delivery company Shipt is focused on leveraging its personal-shopper community to make personal-shopping delivery more personal. Shipt chief product and experience officer, Karl Varsanyi, spoke about how technology can help create a strong pathway to more personalized brand experiences at Adweek’s Commerce Week.
INTERNET
AdWeek

The 10 Best TV Shows of 2021

This was the second consecutive year where pandemic-related production delays kept many of the previous year’s best shows from releasing new episodes (including The Mandalorian, Ramy, Better Things and Better Call Saul). But the new and returning series that did make it on the air this year more than made up for their absence, leading to an abundance of top-tier television.
TV SERIES
AdWeek

How Brands Can Find Value in the Metaverse

After launching his own NFT collection, “VeeFriends,” Gary Vaynerchuk has been able to bring his ambitions of building a community around his creative and business passions to life using NFT technology. He sat down with Adweek during Commerce Week to break down NFTs and how they’ll change the future of marketing as well as how brands can leverage NFTs in an authentic and meaningful way.
ECONOMY
AdWeek

What I Learned From Launching a Streaming Platform During the Pandemic

In early 2020, my team was getting ready for the launch of Canela.TV, one of the first streaming platforms to be focused entirely on U.S. Hispanic audiences. We had spent months preparing for this moment, building out the back-end technology while recruiting advertisers to help us launch this new venture.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy