Adweek Podcast: Who Won Agency of the Year?

-A new Christmas commercial comes from Peru and features people singing about the holidays, stating that nothing will stand in the way of them enjoying their time of year—not too much turkey, bad gifts, nightmare traffic and shopping, and endless dishes to be washed. But no matter what their holiday annoyance is, everyone does agree that the gift of a panettone from Blanca Flor is a tasty way to end a meal. The festive spot was done by VMLY&R Lima.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO