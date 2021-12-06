McDonald’s November Students of the Month

If you are looking for Aaron this fall, look in the Business Department. We have been happy to see Aaron in business law, entrepreneurship, sports officiating and accounting as he brings genuine interest to class every day. Aaron is not afraid to ask questions or volunteer an answer. Although he is generally a quiet student, he leads by example with a great work ethic, completing assignments on time and with attention to detail. We thank Aaron for his efforts and know that he will be successful in whatever he chooses to do. He is the son of Jodi and Thurman Elliot.

