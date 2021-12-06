Clemson LB commit reacts to Venables' departure for Oklahoma

Following Brent Venables’ departure from Clemson, The Clemson Insider reached out to Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit three-star linebacker and Clemson commit Wade Woodaz to get his reaction to the Tigers’ former defensive coordinator leaving to become the next head coach at Oklahoma.

“Obviously I’m disappointed, but want to wish Coach V the best,” Woodaz said.

Woodaz (6-3, 205) still plans to officially visit Clemson this weekend and it sounds like his verbal commitment to the Tigers remains solid right now.

“I am still excited for my OV this weekend,” Woodaz said. “I’m looking forward to meeting all of the coaches, and I can’t wait to get to work. Go Tigers!”

Woodaz committed to the Tigers’ 2022 class on Thanksgiving Day.

“It’s been my dream school for the longest time since I was a little kid,” Woodaz told The Clemson Insider after pledging to the Tigers. “Obviously, I grew up watching them and they were dominant when I was young. I just fell in love with [Clemson] and when they came along it was like wow…they just offered me. You can’t pass that up.”

