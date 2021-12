Sterling, MA Stan Johnson Company, one of commercial real estate’s leading investment sales brokerage firms, has completed the sale of a 60,000 s/f industrial distribution facility. Located at 13 Chocksett Rd., the property is fully leased to Utz Quality Foods. In addition to the Utz brand, the company is also known for Zapp’s, Golden Flake and TGI Fridays Snacks, among other potato chip and snack foods. Stan Johnson Co.’s Erik Lundberg represented the seller, an individual investor based in Leominster, Mass. The buyer was NB Partners III LP, a Wakefield, MA-based institutional investor. The asset traded for $4.2 million.

STERLING, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO