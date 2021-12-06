ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Wayne is accused of pulling a gun on his bodyguard

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Wayne has been accused of pulling a gun on one of his bodyguards. The 39-year-old...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Rolling Stone

Lil Wayne Investigated After Allegedly Pulling Gun on Security Guard

Lil Wayne is being investigated after allegedly pulling a gun on a member of his security personnel during an altercation at his home in Hidden Hills, California. The incident occurred early in the morning on Dec. 1, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Rolling Stone. The security guard who called the authorities said “he had a verbal altercation that turned physical with a Black adult resident” (Lil Wayne, real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., was not named in the statement provided by the LASD, although the statement was provided in response to a request that did...
Vibe

Lil Wayne Allegedly Threatens Bodyguard With AR-15 Over Leaked Photos

Lil Wayne may have potentially landed himself in hot water with law enforcement yet again, following reports that the rap star allegedly threatened one of his bodyguards with an assault-rifle this past weekend. According to TMZ, police were called to Wayne’s home by a bodyguard who accused the rapper of threatening him with an AR-15 during an altercation between the two at his Hidden Hills home in California. Apparently, the altercation occurred after Weezy accused the bodyguard of leaking photos he had taken of him without his consent to the media, ordering him to leave the residence immediately. However, when...
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
Person
Lil Wayne
Glamour

Kanye West Shared a Photo Kissing Kim Kardashian After Announcing He Wants Her Back

Kanye West is continuing his quest to win back the affections of Kim Kardashian eight months after news broke that the reality star was filing for divorce. On November 26, the rapper shared an old photo originally posted by Kardashian to her Instagram Stories back in 2019. The photo (which you can see here) featured West and Kardashian kissing in matching sweatsuits. Over the photo, West added a TMZ headline, reading, “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions.” West tagged the publication as well as his ex-wife.
#Bodyguards#Security Detail
rolling out

Travis Scott’s ex-manager calls him the ‘worst person’ he’s ever worked with

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott’s actions and behavior in previous years has now come under increased scrutiny. Scott’s former manager Shane Morris posted a video on social media where he called the “Sicko Mode” rapper the “worst person” he’s ever been affiliated with in the industry. Morris also said Scott is a liar, a cheat and a violent person and that he saw something like what happened in Houston coming years ago.
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Comes Forward To Help Travis Scott Astroworld Festival Victims

Houston-based rapper Megan Thee Stallion wants to help Astroworld Festival victims and their families, telling a reporter that it's her "duty" to provide support. The rapper, who is currently in the process of completing her final semester of college, spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where she reacted to the tragedy that happened last weekend in her hometown at the Astroworld Festival.
Radar Online.com

Nick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Got All His Baby Mamas Together, Except Mariah Carey, To Reveal 5-Month-Old Son's Secret Brain Tumor Battle

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott brought all his baby mamas together to reveal their 5-month-old son's secret brain tumor battle before his death. Every woman that Nick has fathered a child with showed up, except Mariah Carey. Article continues below advertisement. On Tuesday, Nick tearfully announced their infant, Zen, had...
Bossip

‘I’m So In Love!’ Lil Uzi Gifts Girlfriend JT A $300K McLaren 720S For Her Birthday, Rents Out Amusement Park

Some of us can’t even get a McChicken or Mcnugget from these men but our good sis JT got a brand new 2022 McLaren 720S from her boo Uzi!. City Girls rapper, JT, just celebrated her 29th birthday and her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, made sure her day was very special. The birthday festivities started off with a simple birthday dinner then escalated from there. At dinner JT had a heartfelt card waiting on her with details of what to expect for her gift. Uzi had cute hand-drawn images on the card as well as a heart and rocket, indicating that she would now be able to jet off into the sunset. Inside the card was a pair of keys to her brand new whip waiting outside the restaurant!
Us Weekly

Sister, Sister’s Marques Houston and Wife Miya Dickey Welcome Their 1st Baby

This Sister, Sister star is now a father! Marques Houston and his wife, Miya Dickey, welcomed daughter Zara on Thursday, December 2, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. “Miya chose the name Zara because she just felt like it was exotic. [There was] no special reason,” Houston, 40, gushed to Us on Wednesday, December 8. “She just wanted our girl to have a memorable name that wasn’t the average name. It still feels surreal, like, it hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just babysitting one of our friends’ kids. But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents.”
rolling out

Travis Scott facing another lawsuit from family of 9-year-old

Travis Scott is being sued for $1 million by the family of a 9-year-old boy who was “nearly crushed to death” at the Astroworld Festival. Ezra Blount is currently in a medically-induced coma as doctors attempt to alleviate the trauma he suffered to his brain, liver, and kidneys when he was “kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death” during the rapper’s set at his event in Houston on Friday, Nov. 5.
hotnewhiphop.com

Erykah Badu Introduces Fans To Her 27-Year-Old Fiancé, Responds To Age Critics

Erykah Badu isn't sure why, in most articles about her, journalists feel a need to mention her age. After showing off her love with her partner JaRon Adkison this week, gossip articles were posted on several websites about the age difference between them. Adkison is reportedly 27-years-old and Badu is 50-years-old (forgive me, legend!), so folks have naturally had questions about how they're able to have such a strong bond despite having twenty-three years between them.
TMZ.com

UCLA Star Cade McNown's Wife Arrested for Stealing Bags, Jewelry

Former UCLA and NFL QB Cade McNown's wife is in hot water after cops say she hatched and carried out a plan to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods from philanthropist Sydney Holland. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, Christina McNown was arrested after a lengthy investigation revealed...
Ok Magazine

Alec Baldwin Charges Towards Reporter Outside Woody Allen's Manhattan Townhouse After Being Questioned About Pulling The Trigger In Fatal 'Rust' Shooting

Earlier this week, Alec Baldwin lost his cool during an unexpected run-in with a reporter while on the streets of Manhattan. The 63-year-old actor was caught on camera while outside Woody Allen’s townhouse on the Upper East Side when a reporter from The New York Post approached him to ask about the tragedy that occurred on the Rust set just months ago.
