MC Taylor (of the Hiss Golden Messenger nom du stage) has been making a habit of hitting town, and specifically The Sinclair, around year’s end. Obviously last year didn’t happen, and early on during the set he said that he and his band came along to check in on everyone and see how they are. “How are you doing?” came a question back from the crowd. “Pretty fucking great” was his answer, and you could tell all involved were really having a good time.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO