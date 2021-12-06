ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

What Company Executives Can Learn About Leadership From Bob Dole

By Edward Segal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Surviving trying times can help build character—and careers. In many ways, former Republican Senator Bob Dole, who died Sunday at age 98, certainly lived through and survived some trying times which molded and shaped his character, career and leadership style. A Model For Others. Charles G. Tharp is a...

www.forbes.com

Related
Deseret News

Bob Dole: Serving his country from the heartland

The Greatest Generation that Tom Brokaw once described is moving on. The outpouring of gratitude for Robert Dole and his service says something about him and about the generation of which he was a part. Dole, whose public service spanned six decades, died in his sleep on Sunday at the age of 98. Born in Russell, Kansas, a product of the nation’s heartland, he served with distinction and courage in the infantry in World War II, and later spent more than 31⁄2 decades in the halls of Congress where his body will lie in state this week.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Ideologues should learn from Bob Dole’s final, wise message

In U.S. Sen. Bob Dole’s final public message before he died on Dec. 5, he provided a lesson in civics that too few in today’s politics are willing to abide. In a column for USA Today that he finished writing (in longhand) on Nov. 23, Dole emphasized the importance of principled compromise. Principled compromise was a virtue respected and practiced by the nation’s founders, yet even many of today’s conservatives who say they revere the founders nonetheless treat compromise with contempt.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Bob Dole had what it takes to serve his beloved country

Bob Dole was quite simply the greatest U.S. senator and the greatest American who served in the Senate of our lifetime. He was great not because he survived once, twice, thrice, four separate times when he was fully expected to die but because of what he did in the 77-plus years after he survived the immediate wounds that left him paralyzed in his own blood on an Italian hillside for six hours after Nazi ordnance shattered his shoulder and badly damaged his neck and spine. When the field surgeon “opened Dole up, there wasn’t much to go by: nothing was in the right place, and half of it wasn’t there,” wrote Richard Ben Cramer in the book What It Takes. “They just sewed him back up. Nothing more to do. If he lived, sure as hell, he was never going to walk. Of course, they didn’t tell him that.”
WASHINGTON, DC
newbostonpost.com

Six Best Things About Bob Dole

Bob Dole died today. The former Republican U.S. senator and three-time presidential candidate was 98. Dole was no conservative. Newt Gingrich used to deride him as “tax collector for the welfare state.”. But Dole was a decent man with American values at his core. Here are six of the best...
POLITICS
Salt Lake Tribune

How Bob Dole embodied what was good, and bad, about American politics, George Pyle writes

“Everybody in Kansas likes me,” Bob Dole quipped at a quick tarmack press conference about 25 years ago, “except that leftie Louie in Salina.”. Well, as the editorial voice of The Salina (Kansas) Journal through the 1990s, I had expressed my share of disagreements with Dole, long-time U.S. senator from Kansas and 1996 Republican presidential nominee.
POLITICS
WIBW

From the WIBW Archives: Bob Dole leaves lasting legacy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate, and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. Dole was born in the heart of...
TOPEKA, KS
Idaho Capital Sun

Kansas’s Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the final time on Thursday, for a rotunda ceremony in which former colleagues and congressional leaders from both parties honored the life and career of the late Kansas political icon.  President Joe Biden and others remembered Dole — who died Sunday […] The post Kansas’s Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KANSAS STATE
Iola Register

Bob Dole’s parting words: ‘We can find that unity again.’

Bob Dole, who died on Sunday, represented Kansas in the U.S. Senate from 1969 to 1996, including as Senate majority leader, and was the 1996 Republican nominee for president. This column was drafted early in 2021 to be published around the time of his death. It is reprinted from The Washington Post.
U.S. POLITICS
