A Colombian Navy crew rescued a jaguar that was swimming adrift at the mouth of the León River in Turbo, Colombia, according to a statement released by the navy on Nov. 15. Video shows the jaguar that was on the verge of drowning in the middle of a river being saved sailors. The navy crew tied a rope to a log and threw it to the big cat so they could drag it to the shore.

ANIMALS ・ 20 DAYS AGO