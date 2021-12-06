ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Woman Accused of Defrauding SWEPCO

By Rueben Wright
 6 days ago
A Shreveport woman was arrested for allegedly defrauding SWEPCO of more than $5,000. 32 year-old Tiffany Bendaw is accused of making over 40 fraudulent payments to SWEPCO between the dates of,...

