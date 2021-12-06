Shreveport Woman Accused of Defrauding SWEPCO

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins talks about the upcoming bond proposal vote and why its passing is "critical" to the future of the city. "Critical would be an understatement," says the Mayor, emphasizing the importance of the $242 million in borrowing, "We're talking about our streets, we're talking about our water and sewer system where we're just waiting for something like last February to happen again, and we're talking about public safety. We know we're on a record year for violent crime and we need to invest in our police and first responders to make our city safer."
Comments / 0