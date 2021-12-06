Shreveport Woman Accused of Defrauding SWEPCO

2021 has been an active year in Shreveport-Bossier and Louisiana. We had the ice storm in February. That is probably the story most people would say is the biggest story of the year in Shreveport, so far. But we have also had some other pretty big stories so far in 2021. The most tragic story of the year has to be the case of the Shreveport woman accused of throwing 2 of her children into the lake from the Cross Lake Bridge. One child did not survive. That odd building downtown has people fascinated. The Amazon plant is moving along and they are getting ready to start looking for workers. Crime has also been a big story in Shreveport.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO